You are here

  • Home
  • Morocco ex-diplomat to UN accused of visa fraud over workers

Morocco ex-diplomat to UN accused of visa fraud over workers

The visa applications said the workers would be employed as administrative or technical staff at the consulate or Moroccan UN mission, and some included fake employment contracts. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/j9fxv

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

Morocco ex-diplomat to UN accused of visa fraud over workers

  • The accused brought over 10 workers illegally since 2006
  • The workers were used as personal drivers, domestic helpers and farmhands
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Prosecutors in New York have charged a former Moroccan ambassador to the United Nations and others with visa fraud, accusing them of bringing workers to the United States using fake employment contracts and then exploiting them.
Abdeslam Jaidi, his ex-wife Maria Luisa Estrella and her brother Ramon Singson brought in more than 10 workers from the Philippines and Morocco since about 2006, according to the indictment filed in federal court in New York.
The visa applications said the workers would be employed as administrative or technical staff at the consulate or Moroccan UN mission, and some included fake employment contracts, it said.
Instead, the workers were used as personal drivers, domestic helpers and farmhands, the indictment said.
They were paid low wages — sometimes less than $500 a month — and worked long hours without time off. Some had to hand over their passports, it also said.
“This case sends a strong message that diplomatic immunity does not equal impunity,” said Martina Vandenberg, head of the Washington-based Human Trafficking Legal Center.
“Even high-ranking diplomats can be called to account if there are allegations of visa fraud and exploitation.”
Jaidi served as UN ambassador from Morocco.
Other foreign diplomats in the United States have been accused in recent years over treatment of their employees.
Earlier this year, the US government suspended new visas for domestic employees of Malawian officials after one of its diplomats failed to pay $1.1 million in damages to a woman she trafficked in the United States.
Supporters have warned that domestic workers employed by diplomats are vulnerable to abuses and even human trafficking because their visas chain them to specific employers.
Being tied to a specific employer means they cannot switch to a better job and if they quit, they typically must leave the country.
The charges, filed on Thursday in US District Court in White Plains, N.Y., were conspiracy to commit offenses and defraud and conspiracy to induce aliens to come to, enter and reside in the country.
The crimes carry maximum sentences of five and 10 years in prison, respectively.
Estrella, 60, was arrested in March, while Jaidi, 82, who lives in Rabat, Morocco, and Singson, 55, who lives in Manila, are at large.
Her lawyers declined to comment.

Topics: US immigration visa

Related

Middle-East
Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if US interests in Iraq harmed
Business & Economy
US-China trade deal gets tepid reception

Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if US interests in Iraq harmed

Updated 28 min 10 sec ago
AFP

Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if US interests in Iraq harmed

  • The US has expressed mounting concern about the flurry of attacks on Iraqi bases used by US troops
  • Some attacks blamed on Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary groups
Updated 28 min 10 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday warned Iran of a “decisive” response if US interests are harmed in Iraq, after a series of rocket attacks on bases.
“We must ... use this opportunity to remind Iran’s leaders that any attacks by them, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies or our interests will be answered with a decisive US response,” Pompeo said in a statement.
“Iran must respect the sovereignty of its neighbors and immediately cease its provision of lethal aid and support to third parties in Iraq and throughout the region,” he said.
The United States has expressed mounting concern about the flurry of attacks on Iraqi bases used by US troops, several of which it has blamed on Iranian-backed Shiite paramilitary groups.
Two rocket attacks this week targeted a compound near Baghdad International Airport, which houses US troops, with an incident Monday wounding Iraqi troops.
“We hope and pray these brave Iraqis will quickly and fully recover from their injuries,” Pompeo said.
Pompeo, who has repeatedly warned Tehran, pinned the blame for the latest attacks squarely on “Iran’s proxies.”
Iran has gained overwhelming influence in Iraq, its neighbor with which it shares a Shiite majority, since the 2003 US invasion brought down Saddam Hussein.
President Donald Trump’s administration, which is close to Iran’s adversaries Saudi Arabia and Israel, has been trying to counter Tehran’s influence around the region, including through sanctions aimed at blocking all its oil exports.
The United States last week imposed sanctions on three leaders of the Shiite paramilitary force Hashed Al-Shaabi, accusing them of taking part in the deadly crackdown on nationwide protests.
Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, a close ally of Iran who also enjoyed cordial relations with the United States, resigned after the two months of demonstrations in which around 460 people have died.

Topics: Iran US Mike Pompeo

Related

Update
Middle-East
US to continue maximum pressure of sanctions on Iran, says Pompeo
Middle-East
Pompeo wants peaceful resolution after ‘Iranian’ Aramco attacks, Zarif warns of ‘all out war’

Latest updates

Morocco ex-diplomat to UN accused of visa fraud over workers
Pompeo warns Iran of ‘decisive response’ if US interests in Iraq harmed
Former Sudan strongman Bashir gets 2 years for corruption
Hong Kong police make 3 arrests in another explosives case
Nepal seeks review of Gurkha recruitment deal with Britain

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.