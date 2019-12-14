Saudi ministry of health wins innovation award

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has won the innovative team award for project management, as part of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation.
The award was received by Fahad bin Saleh Al-Azzam, assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for empowerment, who is also the team leader, during a ceremony in Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai.
The ministry team has established the institutional project management office, in accordance with internationally recognized best practices, designed to fit work requirements at the Ministry of Health.
This system is characterized by a strong base that enables the effective management and follow-up of projects and initiatives, linking 20 regional administrations in all regions of the Kingdom, with the main center in Riyadh.
The team was able to accomplish the project in an innovative way through the use of design thinking methodology.
