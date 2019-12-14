You are here

Saudi ministry of health wins innovation award

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has won the innovative team award for project management, as part of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation. (Dubai Media Office)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi ministry of health wins innovation award

  • The award was received by Fahad bin Saleh Al-Azzam, assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for empowerment
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health has won the innovative team award for project management, as part of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation.
The award was received by Fahad bin Saleh Al-Azzam, assistant undersecretary of the Ministry of Health for empowerment, who is also the team leader, during a ceremony in Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, crown prince of Dubai.
The ministry team has established the institutional project management office, in accordance with internationally recognized best practices, designed to fit work requirements at the Ministry of Health.
This system is characterized by a strong base that enables the effective management and follow-up of projects and initiatives, linking 20 regional administrations in all regions of the Kingdom, with the main center in Riyadh.
The team was able to accomplish the project in an innovative way through the use of design thinking methodology.

Topics: Saudi ministry of health

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry launches awareness expo on women’s legal rights
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry launches training program on education policy

Saudi Arabia cautions citizens, residents in India following violent protests

Updated 14 December 2019
Arab News

Saudi Arabia cautions citizens, residents in India following violent protests

  • The new Indian law will grant citizenship to religious minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan prior to 2015
  • The law excludes Muslims
Updated 14 December 2019
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia has advised citizens and residents currently in northeast India to “exercise caution” and avoid areas where protests are underway, the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in New Delhi said in a Twitter post on Saturday.
The cautionary note follows travel advisories issued by the US, UK and Canada, asking citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to northeast India, in light of violent demonstrations that broke out after the Indian government passed the divisive Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday.
“The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in India hopes that visiting Saudi citizens and residents in India exercise caution regarding the occurrence of demonstrations in a number of Northeast Indian states and avoid places of demonstrations,” the tweet said.
The new Indian law, which was a key election promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will grant citizenship to religious minorities including Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who fled Muslim-majority Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan prior to 2015, and sought refuge in India. The law excludes Muslims.
The law has triggered widespread protests in the northeastern, resource-rich state of Assam, where protesters said it would convert thousands of illegal immigrants, specifically from neighboring Bangladesh, into legal residents. Locals accuse the immigrants of stealing their jobs and diluting the region’s cultural identity.
Now, human rights organizations say the law could also justify the deportation of thousands of Muslims living in Assam and unable to provide documents to prove their Indian citizenship.
Since Wednesday, tens of thousands of protestors have taken to the streets across India, but particularly in the Northeast, where clashes with police have plunged the region into chaos. An indefinite curfew has been enforced in Guwahati city in Assam and mobile and internet services have been suspended in 10 different districts of the state.

Topics: Saudi Arabia India Citizenship Amendment Act

Related

World
India reaches boiling point as citizenship bill protests flare

Latest updates

Saudi ministry of health wins innovation award
Saudi Arabia cautions citizens, residents in India following violent protests
Fears of Islamophobia in the UK even as record number of Muslim MPs elected 
Al-Hilal knock out Africa’s Esperance de Tunis in FIFA Club World Cup
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia, meets crown prince

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.