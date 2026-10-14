KUALA LUMPUR: Saudi Arabia’s national cricket team has been crowned champion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia Sub-Regional Qualifier B, completing an unbeaten campaign in Malaysia with five consecutive victories and securing its place in the next stage of the Asian qualification pathway in 2027.



Osamah bin Dakhel Alahmadi, ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Malaysia, presented the championship trophy to the national team following a dominant campaign that saw Saudi Arabia finish top of the standings with 10 points, ahead of the other five participating nations.



Saudi Arabia opened the tournament with victory over Singapore before defeating hosts Malaysia. The team continued its winning run against Hong Kong and China, securing the title before the final round, and completed a perfect campaign with victory over the Maldives.



Commenting on the achievement, Prince Saud bin Mishal, chairman of the Saudi Arabian Cricket Federation, said the title represents an important milestone for the national team and reflects the wider progress being made across the cricket ecosystem in the Kingdom.



He noted that the federation remains focused on creating a stronger environment for player development through enhanced technical programs, improved infrastructure, greater international exposure and professional opportunities, and clearer pathways designed to raise the competitive level of Saudi national teams.



Prince Saud bin Mishal added that the federation’s ambition extends beyond winning titles, with the long-term objective of building a sustainable and increasingly competitive cricket ecosystem that strengthens Saudi Arabia’s presence on the international stage.



The victory marks the Saudi national team’s third title in official competitions organized under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and International Cricket Council (ICC), adding another achievement to Saudi sport and further demonstrating the team’s continued progress and growing competitiveness at continental level.



With an unbeaten campaign now complete, Saudi Arabia will turn its attention to the next stage of qualification in 2027, as the national team continues its journey towards the ultimate objective of qualifying for the 2028 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.