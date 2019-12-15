You are here

21,39 Jeddah Arts initiative to open next month

Patron of the arts are seen visiting the 6th edition of the Saudi Art Council’s annual contemporary art fair — 21, 39 — last January. (AN file photo)
Updated 15 December 2019
SALEH FAREED

  • Jeddah has long been at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene
JEDDAH: The Saudi Art Council has announced that the 7th 21,39 Jeddah Arts will open on Jan. 28.

Titled “I Love You, Urgently,” the art initiative will be a call to action in response to the environmental emergency from the specificity of a local context.

At a time when Saudi Arabia is undergoing a rapid transformation, the council called on local and international artists, architects, designers and thinkers to seek tangible solutions, and to formulate alternative and symbiotic ways to inhabit our planet.

“The title is an unexpected address. As it departs from the scientific vernacular, it emphasizes the highly personal dynamics we are living today,” said Maya El-Khalil, the initiative’s curator.

She added that participants are invited to address three specific themes through exhibitions, commissions and a series of dialogues, talks and debates taking place in the gallery spaces of the Art Council and in Al-Balad — the historic city center of Jeddah.

The themes “are ideas of biomimicry, the imitation of the models, systems and elements of nature for the purpose of solving complex human problems, of adaptability and of specificity, how to think of alternative and symbiotic ways to inhabit our planet from a local context.”

21,39 Jeddah Arts aims to get its public engaged in environmental and sustainability dialogues currently taking place internationally, while encouraging an understanding of these debates within a local contex.

“The 7th edition will continue building on the work of the Saudi Art Council to fill a demand gap in the artistic education across Saudi Arabia,” El-Khalil pointed out.

Princess Jawaher bint Majed bin Abdul Aziz, chairwoman of the Saudi Art Council, said: “The city of Jeddah has long been at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s contemporary art scene, and we are excited to bring creative responses to environmental concerns to the table with the 7th edition of 21,39 Jeddah Arts.

“As a culturally rich melting pot, Jeddah is a place of exchange for new ideas, and we look forward to presenting a multifaceted program that we hope will be the springboard for dialogue between local and international artists and audiences, and which will give voice to young people through an extensive educational outreach program.”

Topics: Saudi Art Council Jeddah Arts

LA Italian eatery Madeo delights the palate in Riyadh Season pop-up

Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: Renowned Italian restaurant Madeo has opened up in Al-Murabba for Riyadh Season. 

The pop-up has started brightly, and head chef Gianni Vietina invited Arab News to sample the menu and chat about his experience.

Vietina, in Saudi Arabia for the first time, said that he loved the location he had set up in, and was very happy to be opening up in the Kingdom. 

“The location is gorgeous. At night, with all the lights on, the music going, it’s very nice.”

Despite minor setbacks he faced while setting up, Vietina considers the experience to be a positive one and that the response was even better than he had expected. 

“Like anything new, you have quests, you have problems. Up to now, we’re doing pretty good. We are up and running. We’re comfortable now, which is a shame as we’re leaving pretty soon,” he said.

He added that he would repeat the experience in a heartbeat if he could: “They were nice enough to ask me to stay in Saudi a little longer, but I can’t. I need to go back home. But I would love to come back.”

He said that while he was not planning to open up a permanent restaurant in Saudi Arabia, he would not rule it out completely.  “I’ve been offered options, and friends have offered to show me locations while I’m here, but I can’t do it right now, I just opened a new restaurant two months ago,” he said.

“I chose the dishes that I know that most of the Saudis that visit my restaurant in Los Angeles like.”

Gianni Vietina, Head chef of Madeo

The pop-up’s menu contains most of what the original restaurant offers, including his ever-popular penne madeo and spaghetti bolognese, with the chefs using a combination of imported and locally sourced ingredients. 

“I chose the dishes that I know that most of the Saudis that visit my restaurant in Los Angeles like,” he told Arab News.

For the pop-up, Vietina has stuck to using halal and alcohol-free ingredients. 

“It was challenging at the beginning. But the bolognese at Madeo doesn’t contain pork, and I realized after we tried cooking without wine that almost nothing changed. I actually prefer it,” he said.

Madeo is a favorite of Saudis visiting Los Angeles, with Vietina going so far as to describe the restaurant as a “Little Riyadh” on most evenings between July and September. 

He even recognizes some of the customers who have come into the Riyadh pop-up, and always stops over to greet them.

Upon sampling the menu, it’s easy to see why the food at Madeo has remained popular all these years. 

The eggplant parmigiana is a perfect blend of crusty cheese and silky smooth eggplant, with hints of basil and rosemary. 

The bolognese is rich, meaty and decadent, without being too heavy and greasy. And the penne madeo, which Vietina has been eating since his childhood, is a timeless classic of crushed tomato, basil, finished off with butter and Parmigiano Reggiano for a creamy, rich flavor.

Topics: Riyadh season Madeo Food

