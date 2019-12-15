King Salman issues royal decree to promote and appoint 53 Saudi judges

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree Sunday to promote and appoint 53 judges to the Board of Grievances.
The promotions and appointments covered various levels of the judiciary.
Head of the Board of Grievances and chairman of the Administrative Judicial Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, said the royal order included the promotion of two appeals judges to Chiefs of the Court of Appeal.
Al-Youssef also said that the decree is an extension of the generous support provided by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Board of Grievances, in order to develop and reinforce it with qualified personnel who are able to carry out their duties in the best manner.
