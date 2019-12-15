You are here

King Salman issues royal decree to promote and appoint 53 Saudi judges

Updated 15 December 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree Sunday to promote and appoint 53 judges to the Board of Grievances.
The promotions and appointments covered various levels of the judiciary.
Head of the Board of Grievances and chairman of the Administrative Judicial Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohammed Al-Yousef, said the royal order included the promotion of two appeals judges to Chiefs of the Court of Appeal.
Al-Youssef also said that the decree is an extension of the generous support provided by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the Board of Grievances, in order to develop and reinforce it with qualified personnel who are able to carry out their duties in the best manner.

1 killed, 3 injured as walls of Saudi Arabia's Almaarefa University collapse in Riyadh

RIYADH: A resident was killed and three others injured in Riyadh on Tuesday after walls at a university collapsed.
The outer wall and the parking roof of the Almaarefa University in the north of the capital caved in before noon local time.
Search and rescue teams from the Saudi Civil Defense rescued four people, one of whom was in a critical condition.


The Saudi Red Crescent dispatched 16 emergency teams to assist with the rescue and clearing operations.
Earlier, Al-Ekhbariya’s correspondent witnessed heavy equipment arriving at the scene of the accident “to clear the rubble” and “raise the university’s collapsed ceiling.”

