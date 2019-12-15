King Salman issues royal decree to promote and appoint 53 Saudi judges

1 killed, 3 injured as walls of Saudi Arabia's Almaarefa University collapse in Riyadh

RIYADH: A resident was killed and three others injured in Riyadh on Tuesday after walls at a university collapsed.

The outer wall and the parking roof of the Almaarefa University in the north of the capital caved in before noon local time.

Search and rescue teams from the Saudi Civil Defense rescued four people, one of whom was in a critical condition.



Search and rescue efforts continue after a resident was killed and three others injured when walls of the Almaarefa University collapsed in in Riyadh, #SaudiArabiahttps://t.co/ZiCHnbH7mD pic.twitter.com/dkAGMtIOUk — Arab News (@arabnews) December 17, 2019

The Saudi Red Crescent dispatched 16 emergency teams to assist with the rescue and clearing operations.Earlier, Al-Ekhbariya’s correspondent witnessed heavy equipment arriving at the scene of the accident “to clear the rubble” and “raise the university’s collapsed ceiling.”