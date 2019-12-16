You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency

Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency

The agreement will strengthen ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ze76a

Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

Saudi center for disease prevention signs agreement with Swedish agency

  • The two parties agreed to promote and develop public health initiatives of common concern
Updated 16 December 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Center for Disease Prevention and Control has signed a cooperation agreement with the Public Health Agency of Sweden.

The agreement will strengthen ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries in public health within the framework of cooperation prepared in 2019.

On behalf of the center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Gwizani, executive director-general, signed the agreement with his Swedish counterpart, Dr. Johan Carlsson.

The two parties agreed to promote and develop public health initiatives of common concern, as well as outlining the fields of work covered.

These fields included the workforce, organizational development, institutional strategy, business planning, specialized microbiology laboratories, health economics, non-communicable disease prevention, promotion of healthy lifestyles, the monitoring of communicable and non-communicable diseases, and health improvement.

Dr. Al-Gwizani said that the agreement would last for five years. It would then be reviewed and renewed after the agreement of both parties.

“These agreements reinforce the center’s role in creating new health practices and developing the performance of the public health sector,” he said. “Benefiting from well-established organizations such as the Public Health Agency of Sweden confirms our eagerness to convey the best practices to the public health sector locally, as well as exchanging experiences.”

Topics: Saudi center for disease prevention Public Health Agency of Sweden Saudi-Swedish

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi education ministry signs MoUs with British, Swedish universities for medical training
Saudi Arabia
Sweden to train female Saudi entrepreneurs

Saudi Hajj minister receives secretary of National Commission on Muslim Filipinos

Updated 16 December 2019
SPA

Saudi Hajj minister receives secretary of National Commission on Muslim Filipinos

  • They signed an agreement on the arrangements to receive Filipino pilgrims
Updated 16 December 2019
SPA

MAKKAH: The Saudi minister of Hajj and Umrah received the secretary of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) in his office in Makkah on Sunday as part of preparations for the Hajj season.

Hajj Minister Mohammed Salih Bentin met NCMF Secretary Saidamen Pangarungan and his delegation. Also present were Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat, Saudi deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, and a number of Saudi officials.

The Saudi minister and the NCMF secretary signed an agreement on the arrangements to receive Filipino pilgrims and to procure all that they need during their stay.

Topics: Filipino Muslims saudi ministry of hajj Mohammed Salih Bentin Filipino pilgrims

Related

Saudi Arabia
61 Filipino pilgrims hope to be invited as royal guests
Saudi Arabia
First group of 46 Filipino pilgrims arriving today

Latest updates

Baby Talk: Tips to help weigh your baby
India protests spread over ‘anti-Muslim’ law
Hong Kong extradition bill turmoil damaged whole society: Chinese premier
Indonesia nabs 2 suspected smugglers of leopard, lion cubs
Japan, South Korea hold export talks, seek dispute solution

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.