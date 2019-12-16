Young Saudi artist wins Ithra Art Prize

DHAHRAN: Saudi artist Fahd bin Naif has been named winner of the Third Ithra Art Prize for his art work “Rakhm.”
Announcing the decision, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), in partnership with Art Dubai, said the artist’s winning art work will be shown at the 14th Art Dubai from March 25-28 before being transferred to Ithra as part of its permanent collection.
The Ithra Art Prize, launched in 2017, promotes young Saudi artists and artists living in the Kingdom, helping them to develop international careers. It also furthers Ithra’s aim of becoming an international platform to support, finance and develop the work of Saudi artists.
“Ithra Art Prize was a huge success in the past two years and thrived in its third edition with more than double the number of applications of the second edition,” Laila Al-Faddagh, supervisor of Ithra’s museum, said.
“Through this prize, Ithra seeks to encourage talents, provide an exhibition platform for Saudi artists and artists residing in the Kingdom and help them shine,” she added.
Bin Naif said that the prize reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to foster and develop local and international creative talents.
