Young Saudi artist wins Ithra Art Prize

Saudi artist Fahd bin Naif has been named winner of the Third Ithra Art Prize. (SPA)
Updated 16 December 2019
SPA

  • Art work will be shown at the 14th Art Dubai from March 25-28 before being transferred to Ithra
DHAHRAN: Saudi artist Fahd bin Naif has been named winner of the Third Ithra Art Prize for his art work “Rakhm.”
Announcing the decision, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra), in partnership with Art Dubai, said the artist’s winning art work will be shown at the 14th Art Dubai from March 25-28 before being transferred to Ithra as part of its permanent collection.
The Ithra Art Prize, launched in 2017, promotes young Saudi artists and artists living in the Kingdom, helping them to develop international careers. It also furthers Ithra’s aim of becoming an international platform to support, finance and develop the work of Saudi artists.
“Ithra Art Prize was a huge success in the past two years and thrived in its third edition with more than double the number of applications of the second edition,” Laila Al-Faddagh, supervisor of Ithra’s museum, said.
“Through this prize, Ithra seeks to encourage talents, provide an exhibition platform for Saudi artists and artists residing in the Kingdom and help them shine,” she added.
Bin Naif said that the prize reflects the Kingdom’s commitment to foster and develop local and international creative talents.

OIC calls for combating counterfeit drugs and promoting fair pricing

Updated 17 December 2019
Arab News

  • Al-Othaimeen thanked international partners such as WHO, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
JEDDAH: Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Al-Othaimeen says that the general secretariat in cooperation with its partners has focused on capacity-building for manufacturers and national regulatory authorities, harmonization of standards, research collaboration and joint development among OIC members states.

He expressed appreciation to the National Agency of Drug and Food Control of Indonesia for hosting the first-ever meeting of heads of medicine regulatory authorities of OIC member states in Jakarta in 2018, encouraging members to support regulation for medicine and vaccine pricing, and combat substandard and falsified medicines.

Addressing the opening session of the seventh Islamic conference of health ministers in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 16, Al-Othaimeen said that the OIC had developed a comprehensive health improvement plan, calling on member states to provide the resources to implement the OIC Strategic Health Program of Action.

He reviewed the progress made since the conference’s previous session in Riyadh in 2017, especially on non-communicable diseases such as cancer and communicable diseases such as polio.

Al-Othaimeen commended the OIC institutions concerned for their efforts in implementing the OIC health program. He also thanked international partners such as WHO, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, which have cooperated with the OIC in furthering its health agenda.

The OIC secretary-general briefed member states’ health ministers on the polio-eradication work of the Islamic Advisory Group for Polio Eradication, stressing the need to enlarge the scope of its activity.

Keynote speakers during the opening session were the Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, chair of the previous session; UAE Health Minister Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, chair of the current session; Emirati Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing Ohood bint Khalfan Al-Roumi; and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

