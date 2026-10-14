- Le Pen made these statements during a press conference in Brussels
- Current polls indicate Le Pen is likely to win the upcoming presidential election
BRUSSELS: France cannot keep financing Ukraine due to the “perilous” state of the euro zone’s second-biggest economy, far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said on Wednesday.
“We can no longer finance Ukraine,” Le Pen told reporters in Brussels.
“France today is in an extremely perilous situation,” she added, referring to the country’s high deficit and weak economic growth.
Current polls predict Le Pen winning next year’s presidential vote.