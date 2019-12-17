You are here

Reliance on remittances in India, Philippines growing: study

About $34 billion was remitted by the 2.3 million Filipinos abroad in 2018 according to the World Bank, mostly from the US, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Japan. (AFP)
ROMMER M. BALABA

  • In India, the $1,011 average monthly remittance was 2.6 times higher than the $380 household income
  • Poor financial planning and rising overdependence on remittances was a common phenomenon
DUBAI: There is growing dependence on remittances in the major labor-sending countries of India and the Philippines, with households in those countries receiving more than double their average monthly income, a study from US-based payments company UniTeller said.

UniTeller’s inaugural report, Both Sides of the Coin: The Receiver’s Story, looked at the behaviors and attitudes of low-income remittance recipients in India, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam and senders from Hong Kong, Singapore, and the United States.

“The philosophy around remittances has evolved significantly from being just supplementary income for families and relatives to a valuable lifeblood and source of funds for improving socio-economic standing,” the US company said in its report.

“This is highly evident in countries such as India, the Philippines and Vietnam where the average monthly remittance value far outstrips the monthly incomes for low-income households.”

In the Philippines, the $446 average monthly remittance of is two-and-a-half times that of the $175 average monthly household income while in India the $1,011 average monthly remittance was 2.6 times higher than the $380 household income.

The World Bank report last year said that India was the world’s top remittance receiver with $79 billion on inflows, sent by its 17 million citizens overseas, while about $34 billion was remitted by the 2.3 million Filipinos abroad.

Over a third of remittances to the Philippines come from the US followed by Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Japan, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Hong Kong and Kuwait.

The Philippine government earlier said remittances are among the factors making the Southeast Asian country one of the ‘world’s fastest-growing economies.’

“While what each sender sends back home might be generally similar in approximate dollar value terms, how the receiver spends the money is very personalized. The money received could be used to pay for a child’s schooling fees, a parent’s medical bills or even to save for a new home with a spouse,” UniTeller said.

“The end-users of these funds trust remittance providers to safely, securely and speedily transfer their hard-earned money back home.”

UniTeller also discovered that poor financial planning and rising overdependence on remittances was a common phenomenon with over a quarter of recipients running out of remittance money regularly.

The payments company said that almost half of remittances received by Indian and Filipino households are used for day-to-day family needs, bill and loan payments, and even non-essential luxury items, thus leaving only small amounts for education or savings, that could improve their economic standing.

“While remittances can provide a financial lifeline for families back home, there can be issues where recipients can become overly reliant on this source of income as a means of sustaining their livelihoods and not as a means of furthering their wealth,” UniTeller said.

Topics: economy remittances India Philippines

Boeing’s 737 crisis deepens as production stops for first time in two decades

Updated 17 December 2019
Reuters

Boeing’s 737 crisis deepens as production stops for first time in two decades

  • Boeing would not lay off any of the roughly 12,000 employees during the Seattle production freeze
  • Boeing did not say how long the shutdown might last
Updated 17 December 2019
Reuters

SEATTLE/WASHINGTON: Boeing said on Monday it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020.
Boeing, which builds the 737 south of Seattle, said it would not lay off any of the roughly 12,000 employees there during the production freeze, though the move could have repercussions across its global supply chain and the US economy.
The decision at a two-day board meeting came after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) refused to approve the jet’s return to service before 2020 and delivered what was seen as a public rebuff to Boeing’s hopes of moving faster.
The 737 MAX has been grounded since March after two crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people within five months, costing the plane manufacturer more than $9 billion so far.
The decision to halt production will have little immediate impact on airlines that have already seen deliveries halted, forcing many to cancel flights or lease older replacements.
But it marks a deepening of a crisis that has already seen Boeing’s fastest-selling jet grounded worldwide, its safety record scrutinized, customers pressing for compensation and its cornerstone relationship with the FAA placed under strain.
It also threatens to hit US economy, with House representative Rick Larsen calling Boeing’s decision “a body blow to its workers and the region’s economy.”
“The only saving grace is the Boeing leadership has promised not to lay off any workers. I am ready to work with Boeing workers to ensure ... they will have access to the necessary resources in the event of a prolonged shutdown.”
Until now Boeing has continued to produce 737 MAX jets at a rate of 42 per month and purchase parts from suppliers at a rate of up to 52 units per month, even though deliveries are frozen until regulators approve the aircraft to fly commercially again.
Boeing did not say how long the shutdown might last, stressing this was up to the FAA. Previous efforts to predict when the 737 MAX might return to service after software training changes had drawn a sharp response from the US regulator.
The FAA said it would not comment on what it described as a Boeing business decision but would continue to work with global regulators to review proposed changes to the 737 MAX.
“Our first priority is safety, and we have set no timeframe for when the work will be completed,” the agency said.
Analysts said the shutdown was inevitable after Boeing was forced to abandon its end-year goal for returning to service.
“It is not a surprise that they don’t continue producing planes that don’t have a home,” said Adam Pilarski, senior vice president at Virginia-based consultancy AVITAS.
After holding out for months by keeping its factory lines running at optimum speed for a quick return, Boeing said it had decided to put emphasis on delivering some 400 planes that have been produced and stored, once the FAA gives the green light.
Such an emphasis would most quickly release much-needed cash for Boeing, but could cause other problems when production resumes, industry sources said. Supply chains are fragile due to record demand and abrupt changes in speed often cause snags.
Boeing did not say what extra financial impact the 737 MAX shutdown would have ahead of annual results due in January.
A spokesman said it would continue production of a military derivative of the 737, the P-8 maritime surveillance jet.
Airlines with 737 MAX jets and orders also face added uncertainty after already scaling back flying schedules and delaying growth plans.
Southwest Airlines, the largest 737 MAX customer, said last week it had reached a compensation agreement with Boeing for a portion of a projected $830 million hit to operating income in 2019 from the grounding.

Topics: aviation Boeing Boeing 737 737 MAX

