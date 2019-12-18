You are here

Daimler ‘to seek majority control of its main China joint venture’

Mercedes-Benz parent company Daimler has called on China to ease ownership restrictions to ensure a ‘level playing field’ for foreign firms. (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 December 2019
Reuters

  • Sources point to expansion plan as tension mounts between Berlin and Beijing over possible ban on Huawei
HONG KONG: Daimler is seeking to buy a majority stake in its Chinese operations, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters, after initial efforts to raise its stake failed and as Chinese investors tighten their grip on the German carmaker.

Daimler’s moves come at a time of heightened tension between Berlin and Beijing as German lawmakers debate whether to bar China’s Huawei from local 5G networks and as German companies look to ease Chinese ownership restrictions.

Daimler has been exploring several options to strengthen its control of Beijing Benz Automotive Co, its Chinese joint venture with BAIC Group, including a plan to raise its stake to 75 percent from the current 49 percent, two of the people familiar with the matter said.

Daimler faces some opposition within BAIC as the Chinese partner wants to maintain control of the highly profitable business that has benefited from strong sales of Mercedes-Benz cars and helped it fund expansion into other activities, sources, who declined to be named, told Reuters.

Daimler, which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, declined to comment on its China expansion plans. BAIC did not respond to requests for comment.

Daimler’s cash cow joint venture with BAIC is the main profit contributor of BAIC Group’s Hong Kong listed company BAIC Motor Corp, which also has assets of BAIC’s own brand cars and its joint venture with South Korea’s carmaker Hyundai Motor.

In 2018, BAIC Motor reported 37.01 billion yuan ($5.26 billion) gross profit while that of Beijing Benz Automotive contributed 40.52 billion yuan, excluding the profit from the China JV, BAIC Motor was loss-making last year.

Beijing Benz Automotive, which started building and selling locally made vehicles in 2006, sold around 485,000 units last year, accounting for more than 70 percent of Mercedes-Benz’s China sales.

In China, the world’s biggest auto market, 525,890 Mercedes-Benz cars were sold in the first nine months this year, up 5 percent from a year earlier even as the total market keeps declining. Its German rival Audi sold 491,040 units and Munich-based BMW sold 526,017 BMW and Mini-branded cars over the same period in China.

Daimler’s stake purchase ambitions come as BAIC is pursuing a separate deal to buy a 10 percent stake in the German carmaker, sources said, to upstage Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, which owns a 9.69 percent Daimler stake.

If BAIC clinches a 10 percent shareholding, Chinese companies will control just under 20 percent of the luxury carmaker, enough to block significant decisions at Daimler’s shareholder meeting, such as nominating directors or approving major investments.

These key decisions need at least 75 percent of votes cast at an annual general meeting, giving any shareholder with a 20 percent stake a blocking minority.

At Daimler’s 2019 annual general meeting, only 52.91 percent of the company’s share capital was represented.

Daimler held talks with BAIC in 2018 about increasing its ownership of the China joint venture, but the talks petered out, prompting Daimler’s management to ask Goldman Sachs to explore ways to increase its 9.55 percent stake in BAIC Motor.

In 2018 Beijing started easing foreign ownership rules, allowing German carmaker BMW to buy a 75 per cent stake in its joint venture with Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd. by 2022, when foreign firms will be permitted to control a non-electric passenger car company in China, prompting Daimler to pursue similar ambitions.

Daimler has urged the German government to press Beijing to ease ownership restrictions to ensure a “level playing field,” just as China’s ambassador to Germany warned Berlin not to block China’s Huawei from supplying German telecoms equipment.

The US, which is embroiled in a global trade dispute with China, has urged German chancellor Angela Merkel to exclude Huawei from mobile equipment auctions on security grounds.

Huawei says it is an independent company and dismisses such concerns as baseless attempts by the US to damage its business and reputation.

Last week China’s ambassador to Germany, Ken Wu said Beijing could retaliate if Huawei was excluded from Germany’s 5G rollout.

“If Germany were to take a decision in the end that would exclude Huawei from the German market, then it should expect consequences,” the Chinese ambassador said. “The Chinese government will not just stand by and watch.”

Topics: Daimler and BMW Daimler berlin Beijing Mercedes-Benz

Saudi construction representatives build case for reprieve on expat workers’ fees

Updated 18 December 2019
Fatima Muhammad

  • Representatives of the sector have reportedly received assurances from the authorities over the fees
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is hoping to win an exemption from expatriate workers’ fees following a review that gave the industrial sector a five-year reprieve from the levy.

Representatives of the sector have reportedly received assurances from the authorities over the fees, which are imposed in a bid to “Saudize,” or nationalize, jobs in the Kingdom. 

Zuhair Zahran, an investor in the contracting sector and a member of the Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s construction committee, told Arab News that the sector has received promises from the Ministry of Commerce and Investment that it will review
“expat fees.”

The issue has been transferred to related authorities for review and “we are hoping for a positive outcome,” he said. A review in the industrial sector has led to an exemption for five years. “That is something positive, and we hope to see the same thing applied to the construction sector,” he added. 

“The construction sector is suffering the most,” Zahran said.

“The main goal of imposing expat fees is to Saudize jobs. But it is difficult to Saudize this sector, unlike many other sectors. The construction sector is the only sector that relies on expat workers and it is nearly impossible to Saudize it.” 

Zahran said that the average worker’s salary in the sector ranges from SR1,000 ($270) to SR2,000 per month. “No Saudi youth will accept work for less than SR3,000. There is no way to Saudize professions such as a plumber or carpenter, where up to 90 percent of the workers are expats,” he added.

 He said that the cost of each worker has reached up to SR9,800 per year before their salary, housing and Iqama transfer fees were taken into account. Contractors in the industry also face difficulties because projects are seasonal, Zahran said.

“Each contractor handles a project for one year in a specific city, then has to move to another city when the project is completed. In this case they are forced to relocate the workers. Is there any Saudi worker who likes to travel from one city to another every now and then? That is why it is very difficult to Saudize this sector.”

Saudi Minister of Commerce and Investment Majed Al-Qasabi told a recent gathering in Riyadh that a review on all fees, including expatriate workers’ fees, will be submitted to the relevant authorities.

He said that the ministry’s mission is to facilitate procedures and strengthen investment, and highlighted the role of the chamber of commerce in eliminating obstacles in the business sector. 

Al-Qasabi said that the government will continue to review and improve systems and procedures in order to create more investment opportunities.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi construction

