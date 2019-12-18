You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s Ithra launches “To be a Saudi” exhibition

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra launches “To be a Saudi” exhibition

Visitors will see works of art and culture showcasing authentic Saudi identity. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/57vus

Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra launches “To be a Saudi” exhibition

  • The exhibition explores Saudi heritage and highlights the Kingdom’s rich culture throughout the history of its regions
Updated 13 sec ago
SPA

DHAHRAN: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) launched the “To be a Saudi” culture and heritage exhibition during the official opening of the “Ajial” Hall at Ithra’s museum.

The exhibition explores Saudi heritage and highlights the Kingdom’s rich culture throughout the history of its regions.

The “To be a Saudi” exhibition offers the visitors the opportunity to see works of art and culture showcasing authentic Saudi identity, art and heritage, through a range of cultural pavilions and corners including music, poetry, fashion and style.

Since its inauguration in November 2016, Ithra has emerged as a hub for knowledge and culture, and an incubator for arts, science and innovation. The center is located near the Well of Prosperity, where oil was first discovered.

The Ithra Center is 90 meters high, and covers 45,000 square meters. Ithra has a modern library, an archive gallery, the IDEAlab for innovation, an energy exhibition, a children’s museum and an extensive museum on the Kingdom’s natural history and contemporary arts, and a theater.

The Knowledge Tower looks over the surrounding facilities with its immaculate design; its main purpose, however, is to offer educational programs for pioneers in all fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Young Saudi artist wins Ithra Art Prize
Lifestyle
Ithra Art Prize announces its 5-member jury panel

Saudi entertainment authority offers musical treat to Riyadh Season visitors

Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi entertainment authority offers musical treat to Riyadh Season visitors

  • The authority has signed an agreement with Apple Music to showcase musical performances
Updated 14 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority on Tuesday signed an agreement with Apple Music to showcase musical performances taking place during Riyadh Season.

From EDM anthems to the soulful tunes of Amr Diab, visitors can listen to a curated selection of hits exclusively on Apple Music and relive special memories at the many concerts, shows and performances staged across the capital. 

Visitors to #Riyadh_Season will also receive a free subscription to Apple Music when purchasing tickets for the season’s events at ticketmx.com. New Apple Music subscribers can enjoy four months free, while existing users gain a month’s access for free.

Riyadh Season began on Oct. 11, 2019 with a concert by K-Pop superstars BTS at King Fahd International Stadium, and was followed by a series of incredible musical evenings and performances by leading international and local artists.

Riyadh Season is one of 11 Saudi Seasons that aim to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourism hub, as well as enhance the quality of life for the people of the Kingdom.

Combining 100 lavish events and more than 3,000 activities, the season covered over 12 different locations in Riyadh to attract people of all places.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh season

Related

Saudi Arabia
Grand jewelry display dazzles at Riyadh Season expo
Saudi Arabia
LA Italian eatery Madeo delights the palate in Riyadh Season pop-up

Latest updates

Saudi entertainment authority offers musical treat to Riyadh Season visitors
Arab coalition investigators refute claims of deadly mistakes in military operations
As Saudi tourism becomes more accessible, tour guides share their pride in assisting pilgrims
Al-Ahsa in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province set to host Arab tourism conferences
Russia, Syrian regime enter troubled waters of East Med

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.