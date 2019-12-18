Saudi Arabia’s Ithra launches “To be a Saudi” exhibition

DHAHRAN: The King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) launched the “To be a Saudi” culture and heritage exhibition during the official opening of the “Ajial” Hall at Ithra’s museum.

The exhibition explores Saudi heritage and highlights the Kingdom’s rich culture throughout the history of its regions.

The “To be a Saudi” exhibition offers the visitors the opportunity to see works of art and culture showcasing authentic Saudi identity, art and heritage, through a range of cultural pavilions and corners including music, poetry, fashion and style.

Since its inauguration in November 2016, Ithra has emerged as a hub for knowledge and culture, and an incubator for arts, science and innovation. The center is located near the Well of Prosperity, where oil was first discovered.

The Ithra Center is 90 meters high, and covers 45,000 square meters. Ithra has a modern library, an archive gallery, the IDEAlab for innovation, an energy exhibition, a children’s museum and an extensive museum on the Kingdom’s natural history and contemporary arts, and a theater.

The Knowledge Tower looks over the surrounding facilities with its immaculate design; its main purpose, however, is to offer educational programs for pioneers in all fields.