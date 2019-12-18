You are here

  • Home
  • UN agricultural fund opens first GCC office in Riyadh to strengthen Gulf partnerships

UN agricultural fund opens first GCC office in Riyadh to strengthen Gulf partnerships

1 / 5
Minister ‎of ‎‎Environment, Water ‎& Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-‎Fadhli (standing) & IFAD President Gilbert Houngbo (sitting right) signing agreement. (AN photo)
2 / 5
Minister ‎of ‎‎Environment, Water ‎& Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-‎Fadhli & IFAD President Gilbert Houngbo(center) with official at IFAD office inauguration. (AN photo)
3 / 5
Minister ‎of ‎‎Environment, Water ‎& Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-‎Fadhli speaking at IFAD office inauguration in Riyadh. (AN photo)
4 / 5
IFAD President Gilbert Houngbo speaking at inauguration in Riyadh. (AN photo)
5 / 5
Minister ‎of ‎‎Environment, Water ‎& Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-‎Fadhli & IFAD President Gilbert Houngbo inaugurating IFAD office in Riyadh. (AN photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4x5g5

Updated 18 December 2019
Rashid Hassan

UN agricultural fund opens first GCC office in Riyadh to strengthen Gulf partnerships

  • The office will play a lead role in strengthening IFAD’s partnerships with the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council
Updated 18 December 2019
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) on Wednesday inaugurated its liaison office in Riyadh, the first such office in the Gulf region.

Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli and IFAD’s President Gilbert F. Houngbo inaugurated the office.

The office will play a lead role in strengthening IFAD’s partnerships with the states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), their institutions, private companies, foundations and research centers, according to IFAD’s President Gilbert F. Houngbo.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) headquarters, Houngbo said: “The Arab Gulf countries were instrumental in establishing IFAD, and have been strong supporters of the organization for more than 40 years.”

“The opening of this office will strengthen our collaboration to combat extreme poverty and hunger in developing countries, to share knowledge and to maximize the use of IFAD’s technical expertise to support sustainable food security in the region,” he said.

This new office will play a vital role in cultivating and strengthening alliances between IFAD and the Arab Gulf countries: Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the UAE, who are members of IFAD, he said.

It will also raise awareness of the importance of investing in smallholder agriculture to reduce hunger and poverty, he said.

The office will also facilitate knowledge-sharing and the implementation of regional programs, including Reimbursable Technical Assistance (RTA), to help the Gulf States to address their food security concerns.

Al-Fadhli said that the opening of the IFAD office will build the partnership and cooperation between GCC states and its financial institutions, and will contribute to expanding the fund’s programs and enhance cooperation with the private sector, and will facilitate the implementation of regional programs concerned with food security, including technical assistance and capacity-building.

He said that the Kingdom is keen to support the fund to be able to achieve its goals. It recently raised its contribution to the fund’s resources by 10 percent to aid agricultural development and comprehensive sustainable rural transformation and to fight poverty and hunger and achieve food security.

Saudi Arabia is a founding member of IFAD, a member of its executive board and has contributed more than $485 million since its inception in 1977.

Ron Hartman, director, global engagement, partnership and resource mobilization, IFAD, told Arab News: “The opening of IFAD’s office is a critical step for strengthening the partnership between IFAD and its Gulf member states. Since IFAD was founded in 1977, the Gulf states have played a key role in shaping the fund as the only global financing institution solely focused on investing in rural development.”

“The office will enable deeper interaction on critical issues facing the region, such as fragility, resilience, potable water and environment vulnerability,” he said, adding that the office will also facilitate greater sharing of knowledge between the Gulf and the rest of the world.

“IFAD office will seek to support and align with the Saudi Vision 2030 for a vibrant society, thriving economy and an ambitious nation. In particular, it will seek to continue its technical support for economic diversification and supporting agricultural SMEs. An example of this type of support is the current partnership between IFAD and the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture to provide technical support to 30,000 small-scale coffee and mango farmers in Jazan region. This technical support will increase productivity and market access for these small-scale farmers,” he said.

IFAD, a specialized agency of the UN, was one of the major outcomes of the first World Food Conference held in Rome in 1974. Three years after the conference in Rome, IFAD was set up as an international financial institution in 1977. Since then, IFAD-supported projects have reached millions of people.

The inauguration was attended by government representatives including Munir bin Fahad Al Sahli, director general of the ADF, Khalida Bouzar, IFAD regional director for the Near East, North Africa, Europe and Central Asia, and IFAD senior officials.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi agriculture UN

Related

Corporate News
Saudi Agriculture Exhibition 2019 opens this week
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Abdul Aziz bin Muhareb Al-Shaibani, deputy minister at the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture

Over $270 million generated during Riyadh Season

Updated 19 December 2019
Arab News

Over $270 million generated during Riyadh Season

  • 10.3 million visitors to the capital for the festival
Updated 19 December 2019
Arab News

RIYADH: The Riyadh Season of events has generated more than SR1 billion ($270 million) for the Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA), its chairman has revealed.

Turki Al Sheikh said the figure represented initial income from the season, while indirect revenues over the festival period made via the Saudi payments system, Mada, exceeded SR4 billion.

He added that Riyadh Season had attracted 10.3 million visitors to the capital and its surrounding area and had given rise to 34,700 jobs along with 17,300 indirect posts.

Al Sheikh noted that following the “exceptional success” of Riyadh Season, the challenge would be to match it again in the upcoming Sharqiah and Jeddah seasons. 

Riyadh Season is one of 11 Saudi Seasons that aim to promote Saudi Arabia as a tourism hub, as well as enhance the quality of life for the people of the Kingdom. It began on Oct. 11, 2019 with a concert by K-Pop superstars BTS at King Fahd International Stadium. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh season

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi entertainment authority offers musical treat to Riyadh Season visitors
Saudi Arabia
Grand jewelry display dazzles at Riyadh Season expo

Latest updates

Trump impeached by US House for abuse of power, obstruction of Congress
Saudi Arabia’s PIF gives $1bn leg-up for small firms
GOP embraces Trump as never before with anti-impeachment
Saudi film ‘One, Two, Three, Action’ starts shooting in Dubai
Daesh losing hold of southern Philippines, says top general

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.