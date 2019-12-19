You are here

  • Home
  • Algeria inaugurates new president rejected by protesters

Algeria inaugurates new president rejected by protesters

The protesters helped push out Tebboune’s predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in April after 20 years in power. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cxadh

Updated 19 December 2019
AP

Algeria inaugurates new president rejected by protesters

  • The governing elite hopes Abdelkader Tebboune’s inauguration allows their gas-rich country to turn the page on 10 months of protests
  • He has promised to reach out to the protesters and to fight corruption, a major problem in Africa’s biggest country
Updated 19 December 2019
AP

ALGIERS, Algeria: After eight months without a leader, Algeria is inaugurating its new president Thursday — a ceremony that pro-democracy protesters are rejecting as a charade.
The governing elite hopes Abdelkader Tebboune’s inauguration allows their gas-rich country to turn the page on 10 months of protests that have thrown their legitimacy into doubt and stalled the economy.
Tebboune, a 74-year-old former prime minister considered close to Algeria’s powerful army chief, was elected last week with 58 percent of the vote in an election boycotted by members of the country’s peaceful protest movement.
He has promised to reach out to the protesters and to fight corruption, a major problem in Africa’s biggest country. Tebboune inherits a large youth population disillusioned with unemployment and out-of-touch rulers, and myriad economic challenges.
The protesters helped push out Tebboune’s predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, in April after 20 years in power, and now they want a whole new power structure. They rejected the election because it was organized by Algeria’s secretive political elite.
Algeria remains a key ally of Western powers fighting terrorism in the region, and foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Thursday’s inauguration in the presidential palace of the capital, Algiers.

Topics: Algeria

Related

Middle-East
Algeria confirms Tebboune as new president, despite protests
Middle-East
Morocco seeks to ‘turn page’ on tense ties with Algeria

Sisi praises Egyptian-Saudi relationship as 'pillar of stability' in Arab region

Updated 35 min 9 sec ago

Sisi praises Egyptian-Saudi relationship as 'pillar of stability' in Arab region

Updated 35 min 9 sec ago

Latest updates

Sisi praises Egyptian-Saudi relationship as 'pillar of stability' in Arab region
Activist urges EU to ‘not be complicit in Chinese persecution of Muslim Uighurs’
Scientist Jane Goodall, Chinese novelist Mai Jia to speak at Emirates Airline Festival of Literature
Baby Talk: Everything you need to know about diaper changing
German governing parties seek ban of Hezbollah in Europe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.