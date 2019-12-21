You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia denies asking Pakistan to skip Malaysia summit

Saudi Arabia denies asking Pakistan to skip Malaysia summit

People attend the Kuala Lumpur Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 19, 2019. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c7nmy

Updated 48 min 26 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

Saudi Arabia denies asking Pakistan to skip Malaysia summit

  • Saudi Arabia and Pakistan “enjoy a consensus of views on most regional and international issues,” the Kingdom’s embassy said
  • It maintained that the Kingdom had always stood by Pakistan in difficult times
Updated 48 min 26 sec ago
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: The Saudi Embassy in Pakistan on Saturday denied a claim that the Kingdom had exerted pressure on Islamabad to dissuade it from participating in the Kuala Lumpur Summit.
The claim was published and aired by various media outlets in the country.
“The Royal Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan denied the information and fake news broadcast by some media channels, claiming that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia pressurized and threatened Pakistan to refrain from participating in the Kuala Lumpur Summit,” said the statement, adding that the relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were cordial and did not require use of threatening language.

The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world

Enter


keywords

“The brotherly relations between the countries are long standing and strategic based on trust, understanding and mutual respect, and the two countries enjoy a consensus of views on most regional and international issues, especially the issues of the Islamic nation,” the statement continued, adding that the two sides had complete agreement on the idea of Muslim unity and maintaining the role of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).
The Embassy further maintained that the Kingdom had always stood by Pakistan in difficult times due to the fraternal relations between the two sides, noting that Saudi Arabia always wanted Pakistan to be a successful and stable country.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad hosted the Kuala Lumpur Summit from December 18 to 21. Prime Minister Imran Khan took a belated decision to skip the conference, making some sections of the media speculate that his decision was made under the Kingdom’s pressure.

Pakistan’s envoy to Saudi Arabia said the impression was totally wrong, and it was created by certain segments to serve their vested interests.
 

“It is utterly wrong to say that Saudi Arabia pressurized Pakistan to miss the summit. It is a totally baseless impression,” Ambassador Raja Ali Ejaz told Arab News on the phone on Saturday, adding that the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were strong and time-tested.
“We have around three million expat Pakistanis in the Kingdom,” he added. “Pakistan’s prime minister has visited Saudi Arabia four time in less than a year and the Saudi crown prince also paid a visit to Pakistan earlier this year in February which shows the strength of our cordial relations.”
The spokesperson of Pakistan’s foreign office, Aisha Farooqui, said that Pakistan did not participate in the KL Summit since more time and effort were required to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding divisions in the Ummah.
“Pakistan will continue to work for the unity and solidarity of the Ummah, which is indispensable for effectively addressing the challenges faced by the Muslim world,” she said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Pakistan Kuala Lumpur Summit

Related

Saudi Arabia
Organization of Islamic Cooperation: Malaysia meeting runs against Muslim community interests
Saudi Arabia
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives in Saudi Arabia, meets crown prince

OIC condemns Brazil for opening trade office in Jerusalem

Updated 19 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

OIC condemns Brazil for opening trade office in Jerusalem

  • The OIC expressed its “deep regret” that Brazil had changed its foreign policy toward Palestinians
  • The Arab League also condemned Brazil’s decision on Thursday
Updated 19 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Saturday condemned Brazil’s opening of a trade office in Jerusalem, warning the move would “damage” relations between Brazil and OIC member countries.
The OIC also expressed its “deep regret” that Brazil had changed its foreign policy toward Palestinians and called on its government to reverse the decision as it supports “illegal Israeli policies aimed at encroaching the legal and historic status of the occupied city of Jerusalem.”
The Arab League also condemned Brazil’s decision on Thursday and said that the opening of the trade office will “seriously damage” Brazil’s political and economic interests in the Arab world.
At an emergency meeting convened in Cairo, representatives from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iraq, among other states, criticized Brazil’s move as a violation of international law and voiced their continued support for Palestinian claims to the divided city.
In a statement, the council said that such a “negative change in Brazilian foreign policy toward Palestinians would seriously damage Arab-Brazilian shared political, economic and diplomatic interests,” though did not offer specifics.

Topics: Brazil OIC Jerusalem Israel

Related

Middle-East
Brazil opens Jerusalem trade center as step to embassy shift
World
Brazil can’t stop deforestation without help, says minister

Latest updates

Saudi Aramco leads fight against methane
WEEKLY ENERGY RECAP: Oil rises on US growth and easing of trade tensions with China
Russia and Ukraine outline five-year gas transit deal to end row
OIC condemns Brazil for opening trade office in Jerusalem
Nord Stream 2 work halts ahead of US defense bill

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.