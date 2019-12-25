You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan denies ex-PM’s daughter permission to travel

Pakistan denies ex-PM’s daughter permission to travel

Pakistani anti-corruption officials arrested opposition leader and daughter of former Pakistani prime minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday. (File/ AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6hcu4

Updated 13 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

Pakistan denies ex-PM’s daughter permission to travel

Updated 13 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Tuesday rejected a plea from the daughter of a convicted former prime minister to remove her name from the country’s no-fly list, as she sought to travel to London to see her sick father Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz, who is vice president of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-N Party, has been on the no-fly list since August and is on bail in a corruption case. Lahore High Court had allowed her father Sharif, who has been prime minister three times, to travel abroad for four weeks on medical grounds. 

The former leader is also on bail in corruption cases in which he was sentenced to seven years in prison. He left for London on Nov. 19. “The federal Cabinet has unanimously decided not to remove the name of the renowned person (Maryam Nawaz) from the Exit Control List (ECL),” Firdous Ashiq Awan, a special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan, told reporters after a Cabinet meeting. 

The decision follows the high court directing the government to decide on Maryam’s request for one-off permission to travel abroad.

The PML-N said it was disappointed. Her lawyer will file an appeal on Dec. 26.

“We were not expecting a favorable decision from the government,” party chairman Raja Zafar-ul-Haq told Arab News. “The government should have shown magnanimity and removed Maryam’s name from the ECL on humanitarian grounds.”

Maryam was left with “meager legal options” to get her name off the no-fly list, according to one lawyer.

“The court in some cases may direct the government to remove somebody’s name from the ECL on the basis of a genuine reason,” Sharafat Ali told Arab News. “Maryam’s plea to fly abroad just to see her ailing father doesn’t constitute a genuine legal basis for the court to grant her permission,” he said, adding that it was within the court’s discretion, and much would now depend on how Maryam’s legal team presented the case.

Topics: Pakistan

Related

Duterte to Malaysia, Indonesia: Accept Rohingya refugees

Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
Ellie Aben

Duterte to Malaysia, Indonesia: Accept Rohingya refugees

  • Philippines ready to accept migrating Rohingya from Myanmar
Updated 4 min 17 sec ago
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Rodrigo Duterte has urged Malaysia and Indonesia to accept Rohingya refugees fleeing persecution in the northern Rakhine province of Myanmar (Burma).

Duterte made the call on Monday as he expressed anew his solidarity with the persecuted minority group, reiterating his willingness to accept them in the Philippines.

“I am prepared. I have communicated my desire that if the Rohingya in Burma want to migrate, I will accept them,” the tough-talking president said in a speech Monday evening in Cotabato City where he led the distribution of Certificates of Land Ownership Award (CLOA) to Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARB) in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). A series of explosions that rocked Cotabato City and neighboring towns on Sunday night did not prevent Duterte from attending the event. “We have big lands. The people there are pitiful, the Muslims,” Duterte said, referring to the Rohingya refugees.

In his speech, Duterte pointed out that the Rohingya people are not accepted in Burma because of their religion.

“They’re from Sri Lanka, then they migrated (to Burma) ... but they are unwanted because the people there are Buddhists ... They (Rohingya people) are Muslims so they’re being executed,” according to Duterte. “So they became boat people and went to Australia. When they got there, Australia pushed them back (to Myanmar),” he continued.

FASTFACT

• The Philippines took in Vietnamese boat people fleeing the Vietnam war between 1975 to 1992.

Duterte then recalled how the Philippines took in Vietnamese boat people fleeing the Vietnam War between 1975 to 1992.  “We accepted Vietnamese in the past, didn’t we? ... there in Palawan,” Duterte said, as he reiterated his openness to also accept the Rohingya people.

“Let’s take them in. Mindanao is big, there are fields where they can farm . . . Let’s teach them how to survive. We will accept the Rohingya refugees,” said the president.

Duterte then called on Malaysia and Indonesia, both Muslim majority countries, to do the same.

“Let’s share among us- Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines,” he said.

In February this year, Duterte also offered Filipino citizenship to the Rohingya refugees.

“Those who really have nowhere else to go, I will accept them. I will make them Filipinos,” he said before a convention of municipal mayors at the Manila Hotel. In April last year, Myanmar criticized Duterte after the Philippine president said in a speech that we was willing to provide sanctuary for Rohingya fleeing what he called “genocide” in the Rakhine State.

Responding to his remarks, Myanmar government Zaw Htay said Duterte “doesn’t know

anything” about their country and that it was the “usual behavior” of the Philippine president “to

speak without restraint.”

Duterte later apologized to his Myanmar counterpart Aung San Suu Kyi for his genocide remark.

Topics: Philippines Rohingya

Related

Special
World
Most Rohingya children out of school
World
Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi: No proof of ‘genocidal intent’ in Rohingya case

Latest updates

Pakistan denies ex-PM’s daughter permission to travel
Duterte to Malaysia, Indonesia: Accept Rohingya refugees
Saudi Aramco: Goldman Sachs has not yet implemented any price stabilization transaction
Israeli army admits error over deadly Gaza attack
Middle East events portend continued suffering for Kurds

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.