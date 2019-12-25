You are here

  • Home
  • Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

1 / 4
The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries. (SPA)
2 / 4
The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries. (SPA)
3 / 4
The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries. (SPA)
4 / 4
The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zpe5h

Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn

  • The construction of an industrial port and desalination plant has aided the development of Ras Al-Khair
Updated 21 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Industrial development plans in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City have contributed to attracting investments amounting to SAR100 billion ($26.67 billion), the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ras Al-Khair is a sprawling complex located on Saudi Arabia’s northeastern coast. It includes a port, a power plant for desalinating water and producing electricity, in addition to a railway line linking the complex to bauxite and phosphate mines.

The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu has been tasked with developing and managing mining industries in Ras Al-Khair, as well as setting targets and creating future expansion plans with partners to establish a city for mining industries.

The SAR100 billion comes from the public and private sectors including the phosphate, aluminium, copper, zinc and iron industries.

Saudi Arabia wants to diversify sources of income and exploit mining resources as  just 3 percent of these have been tapped in the Kingdom. It also wants to create an estimated 91,000 job opportunities once the entire industrial zone is completed, an area of ​​179 square kilometers.

The first stage of the expansion strategy included building a phosphate industry complex, putting the Kingdom on the map as a major supporter of food security and the second-largest supplier of phosphate fertilizers to agricultural countries. The expansion strategy also featured building an aluminum complex which will be the foundation for many manufacturing industries, including engines and auto parts.

The construction of an industrial port and desalination plant has also aided the development of Ras Al-Khair. The Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu in 2016 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Saudi Aramco and updated the general plan of Ras Al- Khair to include an industrial complex for marine industries and services which was called King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services.

King Salman International Complex for Maritime Industries and Services includes a ship-building zone consisting of two dry docks, industrial buildings to manufacture ship engines, another area for the manufacture of offshore platforms and excavators, a zone for ship repair and maintenance, and a special area for marine supply vessels that contains a number of dry anchors and cranes for the repair and construction of marine supply vessels.

The MoU says the complex will be developed through Saudi Aramco, while the development of the offshore cluster area will be done by the Royal Commission.

Topics: Ras Al-Khair Yanbu

Related

Saudi Arabia
Jubail Health Conference focuses on children’s lung diseases
Saudi Arabia
Mustafa Al-Mahdi, CEO of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu

New Boeing boss faces EU pressure

Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

New Boeing boss faces EU pressure

  • David Calhoun faces tough questions from regulators over a deal to buy the commercial arm of Embraer
Updated 6 min 23 sec ago
Reuters

CHICAGO: As Boeing’s new boss tackles the immediate crisis over its grounded 737 MAX jet, he also faces pressing questions from European regulators over a deal to buy the commercial arm of Brazil’s Embraer — seen as key to its longer-term strategy.

European Union regulators investigating the $4.2 billion tie-up have asked for more than 1.5 million pages of information and data on over 20 years of sales campaigns, sources said.

The volume of requests highlights the European Commission’s concerns over a deal it suspects would reduce the number of major participants in the global jet market from three to two, the sources said.

Any delay or derailing of the transaction would be a further setback for Boeing, which on Monday named David Calhoun as its new CEO amid a crisis over the grounding of its top-selling 737 MAX following two fatal crashes.

Calhoun knows Embraer from his former senior role at engine maker General Electric and is expected to push hard for the tie-up, one industry source said.

Boeing has agreed to buy 80 percent of Embraer’s commercial jets division which competes with Europe’s Airbus in the market for planes below 150 seats.

Airbus had earlier bought the main competitor to Embraer’s 80-120-seat E2 jet family from Canada’s Bombardier and is racking up sales of the renamed A220 while its US rival’s takeover of Embraer makes slow progress.

Originally set for 2019, the Boeing-Embraer deal was delayed after the Commission decided in October to deepen a competition probe, now scheduled to end in late February.

The sources said the Commission had requested the extra data on top of the hundreds of thousands of pieces of information shared by other regulators, and that it was examining data on over 1,000 actual or potential sales campaigns over two decades.

US sources deny the deal would reduce the market from three to two players, saying the mainline and regional markets are separate, even though Airbus has a foot in both camps. Lawyers on all sides are now waiting to see whether the Commission launches a “statement of objections,” a step that can lead to a request for concessions to secure approval.

The Commission and companies all declined to comment.

The United States, Japan and China have approved the deal and Brazil is expected to confirm preliminary backing soon.

Airbus and Boeing share the market for jets above 150 seats and their deals with Bombardier and Embraer respectively are extending their rivalry into smaller, regional jets.

Beyond the battle between the E2 and the A220, broader issues are at stake as the two companies lay the foundation for longer-term contests against China. 

Boeing is interested in Embraer’s lower-cost engineering, industrial footprint and technology such as landing gear. That means Embraer is likely to play a key role in developing the portfolio that eventually replaces jets including the MAX.

The probe also intensifies a noisy European battleground for Boeing as it faces questions from Europe’s safety agency over the MAX and the likelihood in 2020 of EU counter-tariffs after Washington taxed Airbus jets in a subsidy dispute.

European officials deny any link between competition and trade dossiers, but EU experts say the simultaneous challenges reflect Europe’s growing international muscle as its regulators speak with a louder voice on multiple fronts.

Without linking the Embraer case to the subsidy dispute, Airbus is anxious to ensure a level US playing field for the A220, which has already been targeted with separate US tariffs that were later overturned, one European trade source said.

Airbus has held several contacts with officials probing the deal and incoming CEO Guillaume Faury met the EU’s Competition Commissioner in March, people familiar with the talks said.

Topics: Boeing 737 MAX David Calhoun

Related

Business & Economy
Boeing fires CEO as 737 MAX crisis deepens
World
Boeing faces crisis with worldwide grounding of 737 MAX jetliners

Latest updates

Ras Al-Khair attracts investments worth more than $26bn
New Boeing boss faces EU pressure
Lebanese resort to wheat cultivation amid famine fears
Bethlehem prepares for Christmas
West African opinion divided over CFA franc reform

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.