You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi finance ministry boosts Kingdom’s business environment with new law

Saudi finance ministry boosts Kingdom’s business environment with new law

The legislation comes as the Kingdom continues to work towards its Vision 2030. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bgcp8

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi finance ministry boosts Kingdom’s business environment with new law

  • New government tender and procurement law
  • Legislation focuses on local businesses, small-to medium-enterprises and publicly listed companies
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Finance (MoF) has implemented a new government tender and procurement law that promotes the local business environment, as well as improve efficiencies in government spending and financial planning.

The legislation, which comes as the Kingdom continues to work towards its Vision 2030, puts focus on local businesses, small-to medium-enterprises (SMEs), and publicly listed companies – granting them preference in public tenders.

The law also appoints the Center of Spending Efficiency (CSE) with functions including finalizing framework agreements on procurements, reviewing feasibility studies, and developing training programs for government employees.

Among the highlights of the new law is the additional requirement government agencies to publish their plans and procurements into an online platform called “Etimad” to ensure quality in projects and services.

The online system would also “introduce mechanisms and committees to consider complaints, grievances, violations and solving disputes throughout all stages of tendering and contracting,” according to a release by the MoF.

“The new law aims to regulate and facilitate government procurement, prevent exploitation of influence and impact of personal interests, achieving the best value of public funds.”

It was implemented to promote “integrity, transparency, achieving equality, providing fair treatment to bidders and promoting economic development.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Ministry of Finance saudi ministry of finance

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia vows to fight graft to ensure growth
Saudi Arabia
Polio vaccine edict for Pakistani, Afghan visitors to Saudi Arabia

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

Updated 25 December 2019
Reuters

Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal

  • US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign Phase 1 of the agreement
  • Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said both countries were in close contact
Updated 25 December 2019
Reuters

PALM BEACH: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the US-China trade deal agreed to this month.
“We will be having a signing ceremony, yes,” Trump told reporters. “We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we’ll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it’s just being translated right now.”
United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec. 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.
Speaking in Beijing on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said both countries were in close contact.
“Both sides’ economic and trade teams are in close communication about detailed arrangements for the deal’s signing and other follow-up work,” Geng told a daily news briefing.
He did not elaborate.
Beijing has not yet confirmed specific components of the deal that were released by US officials. A spokesman for China’s Commerce Ministry said last week the details would be made public after the official signing.

Topics: Donald Trump Xi Jinping China US

Related

World
Trump invites UK’s Johnson to White House in new year
World
Trump and Japan’s Abe spoke about North Korea

Latest updates

Turkey’s Erdogan in Tunisia for surprise talks with president
Notre Dame rector: Fragile Paris cathedral might not be saved
Emirates President Tim Clark to retire from Dubai carrier in June
Iranian MiG-29 fighter jet crashes
Pope, Canterbury archbishop send Christmas ‘peace’ wishes to South Sudan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.