You are here

  • Home
  • Cash-strapped Lebanon to probe ‘suspicious’ capital flight

Cash-strapped Lebanon to probe ‘suspicious’ capital flight

A protester leads a chant during ongoing protests against the Lebanese political class, in front of the building of the Lebanese Association of Banks in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8fctr

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Cash-strapped Lebanon to probe ‘suspicious’ capital flight

  • Lebanon’s banks have since September imposed increasingly tight restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers
  • As Lebanon’s protest movement enters its third month, demonstrators are increasingly targeting banks
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: Cash-strapped Lebanon’s central bank governor Thursday said he would investigate reports of large transfers of money abroad, which if confirmed, would mark a violation of banking restrictions curtailing such transactions.
“We will do everything premissable by law to investigate all transfers (abroad) that happened in 2019,” Riad Salameh said after a meeting with lawmakers in parliament.
“If there are suspicious funds, we will be able to find out,” he told reporters.
Salameh said that there has been a lot of talk about “politicians, senior civil servants and bank owners” involved in capital flight, adding however that a probe is necessary to identify those responsible.
Faced with a grinding US dollar liquidity crisis, Lebanon’s banks have since September imposed increasingly tight restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad in an attempt to conserve dwindling foreign currency reserves.
This has fueled tensions in the debt-ridden country, where a two-month-old protest movement is demanding the removal of political leaders deemed incompetent and corrupt.
Activists say ordinary depositors are footing the bill for a liquidity crisis worsened by politicians, senior civil servants and bank owners who used their influence to get their hefty savings out of the country.
Many of the country’s top leaders own, or have large shares in, several banks.
After meeting Salameh on Thursday, Hasan Fadlallah, a member of powerful Shiite group Hezbollah’s parliamentary bloc, said they discussed ways of retrieving funds transferred abroad in violation of restrictions.
“We are talking about $11 billion,” Fadlallah said, without specifying who carried out such transfers or when they took place.
If funds are retrieved “we will have liquidity and this will allow regular citizens to access their money,” he added.
As Lebanon’s protest movement enters its third month, demonstrators are increasingly targeting banks for trapping their savings.
A report by the Carnegie think tank in November said that nearly $800 million left Lebanon between October 15 and November 7, when most citizens could not access their funds because banks was closed due to protests.
As a result of informal capital controls, the unofficial value of the Lebanese pound against the dollar has dropped by around 30 percent.
The Lebanese currency has been pegged to the greenback at around 1,500 for two decades and the currencies are used interchangeably in daily life.
Responding to a question about the future of the exchange rate of the Lebanese pound on the parallel market, Salameh told reporters: “No one knows.”
The comments were uncharacteristic of the central bank governor, who has repeatedly maintained that the pound is stable.
Lebanon’s current economic crisis is its worst since the 1975-1990 civil war.
The faltering economy has also pushed many companies into bankruptcy, while others have laid off staff and slashed salaries.

Topics: Lebanon Bank cash

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon banks ‘trapping’ state salaries: minister

Well-managed rubber production ‘is an asset’

Updated 26 December 2019
AFP

Well-managed rubber production ‘is an asset’

  • Changing times put Ivory Coast’s planters under pressure
Updated 26 December 2019
AFP

ABIDJAN: A decade after rubber was heavily promoted as a goldmine for Ivory Coast’s cocoa-dependent economy, planters are under pressure to address criticism that they are damaging the environment and weakening the country’s ability to feed itself.

“Well-managed rubber production is an asset,” said Eugene Kremien, the president of the Association of Professionals of Natural Rubber (APROMAC), whose detractors argue that plantations exhaust the soil and endanger food security and forests.

The association is seeking to show that the rubber industry can meet mounting demands for sustainability, both for the environment and its producers.

The stakes are high in a country that produces 60 percent of Africa’s rubber and holds seventh place worldwide. Annual Ivorian production is 624,000 tons and some forecasts hold that it may reach 1 million.

Some 160,000 producers earn their living from rubber plantations and employ tens of thousands of workers who “tap” the hevea trees by cutting grooves into the bark to make the latex — natural rubber — bleed out into cups.

At the end of 2010, when world rubber prices were high, conditions were ripe for a boom.

The Ivorian government invested €40 million ($44.3 million) to promote production, leading to the creation of 110,000 hectares (about 270,000 acres) of new plantations.

The state provided training in the different skills of the rubber business and helped open tracks in rural areas to transport produce.

Since rubber trees are productive 10 months of the year, compared with one or two annual harvests for other crops, many peasant farmers turned away from their traditional cultures in a rush for “white gold.”

“The planters let themselves be lured by quick gains, abandoning the growing of food crops,” said Jean-Baptiste Koffi, president of the Federal Union of Ivory Coast Consumers, active since 2012.

“The production of bananas, cassava, yams, maize and rice, which are part of the diet of Ivorian people, has dropped in favor of speculative crops, particularly cocoa and rubber,” Koffi sad.

But global market prices for rubber and cocoa have slumped during the past five years.

While some analysts expect cocoa prices to rise again, the forecasts for rubber are dim and discourage economic reliance on the industry.

Numerous NGOs accuse the rubber industry of endangering food security in Ivory Coast and forcing a West African giant to import products such as rice even though it is famed for its rich soil.

“The agronomic constraints of hevea cultivation (trees must be planted far apart) have led planters to marginalize food production,” said Arthur Alloco of the forestry campaign group Soundele Konan Foundation.

APRAC is urging rubber planters to devote between five and 10 percent of their land to market garden produce and breed the likes of chickens and rabbits as a valuable source of support income.

Kremien dismissed perceptions that rubber growing depletes the soil and said his industry — “unlike cocoa growing” — was not to blame for the country’s deforestation. Ivory Coast has lost almost all of its wild forests in half a century.

Indeed, according to Kremien, the canopy provided by rubber trees helps to retain precious moisture from rainfall, which would otherwise evaporate in open fields.

“By growing hevea we are reforesting. Where others destroy, we are rebuilding,” he contended.

Topics: Ivory Coast Rubber Abidjan

Related

Business & Economy
Ivory Coast tourism attracts $5bn from Arab investors
Business & Economy
Bollore to invest €400m in Ivory Coast port terminal

Latest updates

Cash-strapped Lebanon to probe ‘suspicious’ capital flight
More India protests as Hindu hardliners flex muscles
Two Iran prisoners begin hunger strike, supporters say
Turkey top court rules Wikipedia ban breaches free speech
Trump warns Russia, Syria, Iran against killing civilians in Idlib

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.