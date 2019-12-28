Duterte will decline any invitation to visit America

You are here

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte. (AFP)
  • Trump first invited Duterte to the White House during a phone call between the two leaders in 2017
MANILA: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will decline any invitation to visit the White House, the presidential palace in Manila announced on Friday.

“If I remember correctly, he (Duterte) said he would respond to the letter (of) invitation and decline it,” the president’s spokesperson, Salvador Panelo, said at a press briefing.

US President Donald Trump signed the US Fiscal Year 2020 State and Foreign Operations Appropriations Act on August 2. The act contains a provision that could result in a ban on Philippine government officials involved in the imprisonment of opposition Senator Leila de Lima entering the US. Panelo insisted Duterte’s refusal to visit the US is not linked to the act.

“Repeatedly, many times, every time we talk that’s what he says,” Panelo said. “From the very beginning, even during the campaign, he already said that.”

Trump first invited Duterte to the White House during a phone call between the two leaders in 2017. But after a US lawmaker condemned his controversial war on drugs, the Philippine leader rejected the invitation and vowed never to visit “lousy” America.

Meanwhile, Panelo also announced that Duterte had issued a directive that the two American senators who pushed the provision to deny Filipino officials involved in the imprisonment of de Lima entry to the US would not be allowed to enter the Philippines.

“The Philippines is immediately ordering the Bureau of Immigration to deny US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy — the imperious, uninformed and gullible American legislators who introduced the subject provision in the 2020 budget — entry to the Philippines,” Panelo said.

He also said claims that de Lima was wrongfully imprisoned — and any travel restrictions resulting from those claims — made no sense, as the Filipino senator is currently “detained pending trial.”

De Lima — a vocal critic of Duterte and his war on drugs —has been detained at the Philippine National Police (PNP) headquarters, Camp Crame, since 2017 on drug charges, which she has vehemently denied.

Wreckage found of Hawaii sightseeing helicopter carrying 7

This photo provided by the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a Coast Guard search and rescue team looking over Napali Coast State Wilderness Park for a tour Helicopter that disappeared in Hawaii with seven people aboard on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.(AP)
  • The NTSB aviation accident database lists nine crashes of Hawaii helicopter sightseeing flights in the last 10 years, including three with fatalities
HONOLULU: The wreckage of a helicopter carrying seven people to one of the most rugged and remote coastlines in Hawaii was found Friday at the top of a mountain on the island of Kauai, authorities said.
Officials said they’re searching for possible survivors of the crash.
Searchers began looking for the helicopter carrying a pilot and six passengers from two families after it was reported overdue Thursday evening from a tour of Kauai’s Na Pali Coast. Two passengers are believed to be minors, the Coast Guard said.
Steep terrain, low visibility, choppy seas and rain had complicated the search, the agency said.
The helicopter company, identified as Safari Helicopters, contacted the Coast Guard about 6 p.m. Thursday to say the aircraft was about 30 minutes overdue, authorities said.
A person who answered the phone at a number listed for Safari Helicopters declined to comment and hung up.
According to a preliminary report, the pilot said the tour was leaving the Waimea Canyon area, known as the “Grand Canyon of the Pacific,” about 4:40 p.m., which was the last contact with the helicopter, Kauai police said.
The Eurocopter AS350 has an emergency electronic locator transmitter, but no signals were received. The locator devices are designed to activate when an aircraft crashes, Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor said in an email.
The FAA requires the locators to be able to withstand impact. However, it is possible for the device to stop working in an extreme crash, Gregor said.
He said the agency is looking at the company’s safety record but likely won’t have a full report until Monday. It’s investigating along with the National Transportation Safety Board.
A Hawaii congressman accused tour helicopters and small planes of not being safe, saying “innocent lives are paying the price.”
US Rep. Ed Case cited fatal accidents over the years, blaming the FAA for not taking NTSB safety improvement efforts seriously and the industry for not regulating itself.
The FAA said it conducts random and regular surveillance on all Hawaii air tour operators and ensures companies address any issues. Gregor said the agency does not have concerns about the industry statewide.
The NTSB aviation accident database lists nine crashes of Hawaii helicopter sightseeing flights in the last 10 years, including three with fatalities.
After a Hawaii skydiving plane crashed and killed 11 people in June, the NTSB called on the FAA to tighten its regulations governing parachute operations. The FAA said at the time that it had made changes to address NTSB recommendations.
The chopper that crashed this week along a route used by all tour helicopters was found in a mountainous region inland from the Na Pali Coast, which is one of the most dramatic and sought-after destinations in Hawaii and was featured in the film “Jurassic Park.” Towering mountains with deep ravines and huge waterfalls make up the interior of the uninhabited state park. Red rock cliffs with thick jungle canopies rise from the Pacific Ocean to over 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) high.
Ladd Sanger, a Texas-based aviation attorney and helicopter pilot who has handled several crash cases involving similar helicopters in Hawaii, said tour operators on Kauai face unique challenges because of weather and topography.
Kauai “has microclimates, so the weather at the airport is going to be different than up at the crash location,” Sanger said. “Those microclimates can come on very quickly and dissipate quickly too, so the weather reporting is difficult.”
Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources spokesman Dan Dennison, who has spent years visiting and photographing the area, said winter brings more rain and turbulent seas.
“You can have very low ceilings. You can have fog and cloud banks that move in very quickly. You can have heavy rain and strong winds that make flying difficult if not impossible at times,” he said.
The shoreline has beaches that could potentially serve as emergency landing zones, but they are “few and far between,” Dennison said.
And even the beaches that are there would be a tight spot to land a helicopter.
“Kauai is incredibly unforgiving terrain,” Sanger said. “If you lose the engine there’s just really no place to land on the tour route that they were flying.”
 

