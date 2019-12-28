You are here

Activists reject candidates for new Lebanon government

Protesters chant slogans during ongoing demonstrations against the Lebanese political class, in downtown Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Identities of candidates being considered for ministerial jobs have been leaked online
BEIRUT: Activists have rejected candidates being considered for Lebanon’s new government after their names were leaked on social media.

A recession, massive street protests and a political crisis have created chaos in the country and the man tasked with forming a new government and resolving these problems is Hassan Diab, who is prime minister-designate.

But the identities of candidates being considered for ministerial jobs have been leaked online and protesters are questioning whether they are truly independent of the ruling elite, which has been one of the targets of demonstrators’ anger and frustration.

President Michel Aoun has promised the Lebanese people that a new government will be their New Year’s Eve present, meeting Diab for a second time on Friday. Diab wants a government consisting of 18 specialists. 

Ziad Abdul Samad, an NGO specialist and civil society activist, said the leaked names showed disrespect to the people who had taken to the streets to condemn corruption and mismanagement. 

“The most obvious proof was the provocative names that were discussed by the prime minister-designate and the representatives of Hezbollah and the Amal Movement in order to get their blessing,” he told Arab News. “This will raise tension in the streets, especially with the absence of solutions to economic problems.”

Public affairs expert and activist Walid Fakhreddin said the civil movement was still ongoing at a political level and not necessarily in the streets, especially because of the holiday season and bad weather.

He criticized Diab’s performance, saying the prime-minister designate had not expressed his vision for the structure of the new government. “Even the names leaked appear to have their own agendas ... we are on the brink of an economic disaster and Lebanon does not have the luxury of time,” he told Arab News.

There were no divisions in the civil society movement, he added, but different points of view. “One that wants to continue the protests with the same pace and another that wants to wait for facts and results before formulating its stance.”

Riad El-Solh and Martyrs squares in Beirut were almost empty of protesters except for those clearing tents of rainwater or those setting up tents in place of ones that had been destroyed by a storm.

Brig. Gen. Imad Othman, general-director of Lebanon’s Internal Security Forces, said after a meeting with Aoun that police spent 70 days on the streets with demonstrators and that 295 officers were injured in clashes with protesters.

“The army that has a mission to fight the enemy finds itself facing a painful situation, and bearing this responsibility emanates from its keenness to protect public peace, and prevent discord,” he added.

Diab faces significant hurdles, including a boycott by influential political blocs that refused to nominate him because of the backing he received from the Free Patriotic Movement, Hezbollah, the Amal party and their allies.

The Future Movement has refused to take part in the new government, while Lebanon’s Sunni authority Dar El-Fatwa has not declared its position on Diab’s nomination.

Political declarations indicate that those who pledged to accept Diab’s condition of an independent and specialist government comprising a limited number of ministers have backed down on their promise. 

A decrease in the intensity of street demonstrations may have also led the political elite to believe it can contain the effects of a crisis that led to Saad Hariri’s resignation as prime minister two months ago.

An Egyptian startup weaves a success story with kilim-making

Kiliim was launched in 2016 after its founders saw a need for a traditional craft that catered to modern tastes. (Supplied)
Triska Hamid

An Egyptian startup weaves a success story with kilim-making

  • Kiliim, founded in 2016, seeks to revive the ancient craft of flat-weaving technique
  • Company is the brainchild of a couple who spotted a gap in the local market
CAIRO: When Ibrahim Shams and his graphic designer wife Noha El-Taher were decorating their baby daughter’s room, they wanted to add a traditional touch, a kilim rug.

But the ones available were outdated in their designs and mostly made in China using cheap fabrics.

Spotting a gap in the market for a traditional craft suited to the modern palate, the pair decided to start their own business: Kiliim, a social enterprise and lifestyle brand to revive and sustain the local craft of the flat-weaving technique.

The origins of kilim are contested. Some claim it is a pharaonic craft, while others attribute it to the Ottoman Empire.

“There’s a small village in the Nile Delta, Fowwa, which was very, very famous for kilim,” said Shams. “With the decline in tourism, the industry began to fade.”

The pair started traveling to Fowwa and meeting with weavers, and settled on one workshop that had the most “positive” people.

“Everyone was very negative about the craft, saying that 10-15 years from now, there would be no weavers left,” said Shams.

Kiliim was launched in 2016 with four weavers who were all born and raised in the village and had inherited the craft from their fathers and grandfathers.

Kiliim partners with the craftsmen, rather than hiring them as employees. Each weaver is paid for what they produce, with the workshop owned by the chief craftsman.

A year after launching, Kiliim won the social enterprise track at the MIT Arab Start-up Competition, taking home $50,000.

Back in 2003, there were some 2,000 kilim weavers. Now there are fewer than 300, according to Shams. Much of the weavers’ livelihood depended on tourism.

At its peak, Egypt’s tourism sector accounted for 11 percent of its gross domestic product in 2010, prior to the Jan. 25 revolution in 2011. But with the unrest that followed, the number of tourists swiftly declined.

“They usually sold them (kilims) to touristic areas in Sharm El-Sheikh and Hurghada as souvenirs that symbolize the country and heritage of Egypt,” said Shams.

“We saw another opportunity that the weavers had missed — the designs, the materials and the overall finished product weren’t trendy anymore,” he added.

“They knew a certain pattern and style, and it was the lack of innovation and the recession that led to their decline.”

With her background in design, El-Taher used her skills to create new patterns and better branding for the trade and the village. The weavers were a little reluctant at first with the new designs, but eventually came around.

“In the beginning everything was a little tough. Everything was funded form our own savings,” said Shams.

“It was very, very tough in the beginning. It’s an online business, but many people like to come and try out the rug and see it physically, so that was challenge in the very beginning.”

There was a reluctance to buy the rug before seeing it in person, so the couple began to offer a free home trial service.

“They can select from different designs, and we send them to their house and see which one fits best,” said Shams.

This led to an 80 percent conversion rate from trial to purchase, and cut out the need for a physical store in the first few years.

They plan to open their first brick-and-mortar store in the first quarter of 2020. Plans to digitize the trial experience by offering a virtual simulator are also in the works.

“We also want to start a school to teach the craft to those who want to learn, followed by an internship program to shadow the weavers with an opportunity to the join the team,” said Shams.

