Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival returns for its 22nd edition

“Bloom,” by Li Hongbo. Supplied
DUBAI: The 22nd edition of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival, which kicked off this month, is currently underway throughout the emirate, with thought-provoking exhibitions presented in three different locations: The Sharjah Art Museum, Al-Majaz Waterfront and Maraya Art Center. 

Bringing together exhibitions, installations, talks and workshops scattered across the emirate, the event, which runs until Jan. 21, 2020, is not one to miss.

The month-long art festival is organized under the theme of “Prospect,” and features a mishmash of artworks that celebrate the splendor of Islamic art by 108 artists from 31 different countries.

Among the artists showcasing their works is Egyptian sculptor Ahmed Karaly, who is known for his architectural installations. He is presenting his work “The Spirit of The City” at the contemporary art space, the Maraya Art Center. For the installation, the artist used eight layers of chiffon in his reinterpretation of Islamic architecture.

The Egyptian sculptor’s work is presented alongside Chinese artist Li Hongbo’s paper sculptures that are inspired by the patterns prevalent in traditional Islamic art.

Other highlights include Emirati artist Moza Matter, who is showcasing work centered around the act of making du’aa — an Islamic supplication. The work portrays people raising their hands in du’aa during their Hajj pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, Syrian-American artist and architect Mohamad Hafez reconstructed the ancient city of Damascus’s streetscapes, replete with intricately carved wooden doors, clotheslines hanging from balconies and satellite dishes via a hyper-realistic diorama.

Another standout art piece on display is an immersive installation entitled “Infinitum.” The piece of work was designed by Italian architect and designer Antonio Pio Saracino, who drew inspiration from the distinctive arches of the region, which are a fixture in Islamic architecture.  

Australian artist James Tapscott and Shozy, a Russian 3D artist, are also participating in the 22nd edition of the fair.

Established in 1998, the annual Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival aims to spotlight the different styles of Islamic art through various mediums.

DUBAI: Rumours first swirled earlier this month, but now it looks to have been confirmed: Kourtney Kardashian and Algerian model Younes Bendjima have rekindled their relationship.

The duo, who first split up in 2018 after just over one year together, have reunited according to a snap that the American television star shared with her 84.7 million Instagram followers this week. Kardashian uploaded a series of photographs from her Christmas Eve party over the weekend, and amidst all the family photos was a shot of Bendjima with his arm around her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of my favorite nights of the year since I was born, our tradition

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

According to reports, the couple first reconciled during Art Basel in Miami, where they were pictured hanging out together. They were later spotted together at Disneyland in California. 

Bendjima, 26, also gifted Kardashian’s son Reign a pair of sneakers on his fifth birthday on Dec. 14. 

The on-again couple first met in Paris back in 2016, after the mother-of-three split with her longtime partner Scott Disick in 2015. Since then, they were practically inseparable, enjoying  several far-flung vacations together, including a visit to Egypt. 

On a previous episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” the 39-year-old revealed that the reason she had been taking so many trips with Bendjima is because she wasn’t ready to balance her relationship and her three kids.

“I’ve definitely learned from my past relationship, where I really wouldn’t travel without the kids and I think it is important to take time — especially because my relationship is important to me and those worlds aren’t colliding right now — just making sure that I make time for both,” she said. “I think going on a trip once in a while reminds me the importance of being present and in the moment when I’m at home, and I think it makes me the best mom that I can be.”

They split up after Bendjima was snapped in Mexico with several female friends. According to TMZ, Kardashian was the one who called it quits with the Algerian model.

