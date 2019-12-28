You are here

Libya's parliament speaker: Turkish troops unwanted and destabilizing

Aguila Saleh said in a joint statement with his Cypriot counterpart that Turkey’s actions are ratcheting up tensions and destabilizing the wider region. (File/AFP)
AP

  • Saleh said Erdogan took advantage of the divisions within Libya, as well as Tripoli’s control by “terrorist groups” to get the agreements approved in order to intervene in Libya’s internal affairs
  • Earlier this week, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that his county would evaluate sending soldiers to Libya if there is an invitation from Tripoli, where Al-Sarraj’s weak administration is based
NICOSIA: Turkey’s willingness to dispatch troops to Libya is “unacceptable” and such a move would constitute unwanted meddling in the affairs of a friendly country, the speaker of the north African country’s parliament said Saturday.
Aguila Saleh said in a joint statement with his Cypriot counterpart that Turkey’s actions are ratcheting up tensions and destabilizing the wider region.
Saleh and Cypriot parliamentary speaker Demetris Syllouris also reiterated their condemnation of a maritime border agreement that Turkey signed with Libya’s Tripoli-based government — but which hasn’t been ratified, as necessary, by the Libyan parliament — as a “flagrant violation of international law that’s devoid of any legal basis.”
According to the Cyprus News Agency, Saleh said that Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj isn’t authorized to sign any agreements on his own because according to an agreement on how the Libyan government should function, any agreement needs to have the unanimous approval of the nine-member presidential council and also requires parliament’s approval.
Speaking through an interpreter, Saleh said Erdogan took advantage of the divisions within Libya, as well as Tripoli’s control by “terrorist groups” to get the agreements approved in order to intervene in Libya’s internal affairs.
Erdogan “sent in the past unmanned areal vehicles and armored vehicles, different types of weapons and has recently announced that he would send troops to fight in Libya,” Saleh said.
According to Saleh, Erdogan’s aim “is to provoke countries in the eastern Mediterranean and to interfere in their exclusive economic zones without taking account these countries’ sovereign rights at sea and in the air.”
On a surprise visit to Tunisia earlier this week, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated that his county would evaluate sending soldiers to Libya if there is an invitation from Tripoli, where Al-Sarraj’s weak administration is based.
Turkey has signed maritime and agreements with the Libyan government that controls the capital, Tripoli, and some of the country’s west.
The military deal allows Ankara to dispatch military experts and personnel, along with weapons, despite a UN arms embargo that has been violated by other international actors.
Turkey contends the maritime agreement gives it economic rights to a large swath of the eastern Mediterranean sea. Greece, Cyprus and Egypt have denounced the deal as legally invalid as it encroaches on their maritime borders.
In Rome, asked about a possible Turkish military action in Libya in support of Serraj’s forces, Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said he had tried to discourage any attempt at a military solution for Libya.
Conte, who discussed Libya with Erdogan in a phone call last week, told reporters on Saturday that a “proxy war in Libya” would, “instead of stabilizing” the North African country across the Mediterranean from Italy, only aggravate the “incredible fragmentation” there.
“I implored Turkish President Erodogan” against military involvement, Conte said.
Any such intervention, Conte ventured, “would give way to an incredible military escalation, that would have so many civilian victims and be without a victory for anyone.”
Conte called for stepped-up diplomatic pressure to push for a political solution, and said Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio might soon return to Libya to push Italy’s determination to work for a “cessation of hostilities.”
“We can’t accept any military escalation,” the Italian premier said at a year-end news conference.
Conte also said the European Union is determined to play and important role and so EU countries should be united in its stand on Libya for a political solution.
Sarraj is battling an offensive launched in April by the rival government based in eastern Libya and forces loyal to commander Gen. Khalifa Haftar, who is trying to take Tripoli.
The fighting has threatened to plunge Libya into violence rivaling the 2011 conflict that ousted and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

Iraqi group says 490 protesters killed since October

Updated 28 December 2019
AP

Iraqi group says 490 protesters killed since October

  • Iraq's Human Rights Commission says death toll includes 33 activists who were assassinated
  • More than 22,000 have been injured in the demonstrations
Updated 28 December 2019
AP

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s semi-official Human Rights Commission said Saturday at least 490 protesters have been killed in Baghdad and southern cities in nearly three months of anti-government rallies.
Iraq has been roiled by protests since Oct. 1 in which demonstrators have taken to the streets to decry corruption, poor services and a lack of jobs. They have also called for an end to the political system imposed after the 2003 US-led invasion. The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month. The protesters demand an independent candidate to hold the post.
The leaderless protests — the most serious challenge for the ruling class in over a decade — were met with a violent crackdown by security forces. They dispersed crowds with live fire, tear gas and sonic bombs, leading to fatalities.
Faisal Abdullah, a member of the semi-official Human Rights Commission, said the 490 killed include 33 activists “assassinated” in targeted killings. More than 22,000 have been injured.
Abdullah said 56 protesters remain missing after reports they were abducted. Another 12 have been released, he said, quoting data recorded by his group, the Iraqi government and a committee looking into abduction linked to the country’s Interior Ministry.
The Human Rights Commission doesn’t assign blame for the violence.
The United Nations has said it received credible allegations of deliberate killings, abductions and arbitrary detentions carried out by unknown armed men described as ‘militia,’ ‘unknown third parties’ and ‘armed entities.’ “
Iraqi politicians have warned of infiltrators seeking to co-opt and sabotage the largely peaceful movement.

