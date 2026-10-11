LONDON: Yemen’s armed forces said on Sunday they carried out 1,732 precision strikes against Houthi military targets as troops advanced in Operation Dawn of Yemen.

The strikes involved warplanes, drones, field artillery and rocket launchers, said spokesperson Majed Al-Nuzaili in a statement on X.

Targets included defensive positions, command-and-control centers, reconnaissance posts, artillery and rocket-launcher positions, troop concentrations, weapons depots and supply vehicles, he said.

The forces also struck "high-value military targets" deep behind Houthi lines.

بالتزامن مع تقدم وحدات قواتنا على محاور الهجوم ضمن عملية "فجر اليمن"، نفذت قواتنا المسلحة (1732) عملية استهداف دقيقة ومباشرة، باستخدام الطيران الحربي والطيران المسيّر ومدفعية الميدان والراجمات، ضد أهداف عسكرية مشروعة تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي الإرهابية. وشملت الاستهدافات تحصينات ومواقع دفاعية، ومراكز قيادة وسيطرة رئيسية ومتقدمة، ونقاط مراقبة واستطلاع، ومرابض مدفعية وراجمات، ومناطق حشد وتعزيز، ومخازن أسلحة وذخائر، وآليات ووسائط نقل وإمداد، إلى جانب أهداف عسكرية عالية القيمة في العمق. وأسفرت العمليات عن تحييد أكثر من (900) عنصر من عناصر المليشيا، وتدمير وإعطاب أكثر من (287) آلية ووسيلة ومعدة عسكرية، وإسكات مصادر نيران معادية، وإرباك منظومة القيادة والسيطرة، وتعطيل دفع التعزيزات والإمداد. وتواصل قواتنا اختراق المواقع الدفاعية للمليشيا، وتوسيع نطاق التقدم، وتواصل العمليات الهجومية وفقاً للخطة العملياتية. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) October 11, 2026

Al-Nuzaili added that the operations “neutralized” more than 900 Houthi fighters and destroyed or disabled more than 287 military vehicles and pieces of equipment.

Beyond those losses, Al-Nuzaili said the strikes suppressed Houthi fire, disrupted command-and-control systems and interrupted the movement of reinforcements and supplies.

He said troops were continuing to breach Houthi defensive positions and press their advance under the operation’s planned objectives.

The statement comes a day after Yemen’s armed forces announced they carried out more than 1,900 precision strikes across the eastern, western and southwestern fronts in 24 hours.

The spokesperson said more than 1,150 Houthi fighters had been “neutralized” and more than 180 combat, transport and supply vehicles and other assets destroyed or disabled.