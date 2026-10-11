RIYADH: All 309 people injured in Saturday’s missile attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport are receiving medical care at several hospitals, the General Authority of Civil Aviation said in a statement on X on Sunday. The attack killed 12 people.

The statement did not name the hospitals, and the government has not yet disclosed which facilities are treating the injured, some of whom are in critical condition. Arab News contacted hospitals in Riyadh, which said they were unable to disclose details pending an official announcement.

The dead include four Saudi citizens and eight residents; two Bangladeshis and one each from Syria, Egypt, Palestine, Jordan, the US, and Sudan, according to GACA’s follow-up statement.

According to Saudi state-run news channel AlEkhbariya, Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel visited some of the people on Sunday evening injured in the Houthi militia attack targeting King Khalid Airport in Riyadh.

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday that the Houthi militia carried out the attack on a passenger terminal at the airport. Civilian travelers and airport workers were among the dead and wounded, he said.

Al-Maliki described the attack as a war crime under international humanitarian law and said coalition forces would respond “firmly” in accordance with that law.