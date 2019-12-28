You are here

  Dr. Wail A. Mousa, associate professor of electrical engineering at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

Dr. Wail A. Mousa, associate professor of electrical engineering at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals

Dr. Wail A. Mousa
Saudi Arabia is taking all possible measures to transform the country socioeconomically as envisaged in Vision 2030. In order to achieve this goal, the Kingdom’s universities are also working round the clock to help young Saudis get a platform to hone their skills and showcase their talents.
Entrepreneurship Institute (EI) at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM) is one of the institutions trying to promote a culture of scientific innovations and encouraging Saudi youth to contribute to the development of the country. Dr. Wail A. Mousa, who has been associated with KFUPM, is EI’s dean. He has been in this role since  August 2018. He is working as the associate professor of electrical engineering at KFUPM.
Mousa received two bachelor’s degrees (with honors) in electrical engineering and mathematical sciences and a master’s degree in electrical engineering from KFUPM.
He did his Ph.D.  in electronics and electrical engineering from the University of Leeds, UK.
He was the first Saudi to be sponsored by Schlumberger Dhahran Carbonate Research (located in Dhahran Techno-Valley), for a Ph.D. His research interests include digital signal processing and its application in geophysics, with a particular emphasis on seismic data processing.  
Mousa has more than 47 publications and conference proceedings, two issued patents, a few pending patents, two published books and two contracted textbooks with Cambridge University Press and John Wiley & Sons, all in the area of seismic signal processing.

NAJRAN: Prince Jalawi bin Abdul Aziz, governor of Najran, visited the border areas to review strategic projects along the Kingdom’s borders and the operation and control mechanism.
The commander of the Border Guards in the region, Maj. Gen Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Duwaikh, affirmed the determination of the Saudi forces to protect their homeland.
Najran is one of the most southerly provinces of Saudi Arabia and shares a border with Yemen. It has more than a million people with an area equal to that of the US state of Pennsylvania, which is 46,000 sq. miles. In August 2014, a report claimed that a Saudi-French archaeological team has unearthed in Najran what might be considered the oldest inscription in the Arabic alphabet.

