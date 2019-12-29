You are here

Saudi Arabia's Jazan Heritage Village ready to receive visitors

The heritage village is located on the southern corniche. (SPA)
SPA

Saudi Arabia's Jazan Heritage Village ready to receive visitors

  • Jazan Heritage Village allows visitors to see Jazan’s history and lifestyle through a traditional mud hut, a home suited to mountainous climes, and a house representing Farasan Island
The Tourism Development Council in Jazan has completed the development work for Jazan Heritage Village in time for the launch of the port city’s 12th winter festival, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The heritage village is located on the southern corniche and the event has the slogan “Beautiful Jazan, Everyone’s Winter Resort.”
The village director, Moussa bin Ali Namis, said the development work included increasing green spaces and growing the plants that Jazan is known for, adding shops, building special pathways for people with special needs and visitors. Buildings and relaxation areas for reading have been stocked with cultural books written by Jazan’s writers and poets.
He said that the development work also included setting up a cinema to present movies and short documentaries that introduce the region’s heritage and tourism to the audience.
He said the chairman of Jazan Winter Festival’s High Commission, Abdullah Al-Mudaimeigh, was following up on the development work in the village.
Jazan Heritage Village allows visitors to see Jazan’s history and lifestyle through a traditional mud hut, a home suited to mountainous climes, and a house representing Farasan Island.
The village was established in 2009 based on the directives of the governor of Jazan, Prince Muhammad bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz, following the success of the first winter festival, which honored the region’s heritage and archaeological treasures. The village has become a mainstay for this festival.

Maestro says honored to perform at AlUla

Omar Khairat. (Twitter)
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

Maestro says honored to perform at AlUla

  • Maraya means reflection or mirror in Arabic, and the hall is built close to Hegra — Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO world heritage site
RIYADH: Music maestro Omar Khairat said he was honored to be at the second Winter at Tantora festival in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla Valley, where he performed a piece he composed specifically for the festival.
Khairat, along with legendary singer Aziza Jalal, made history as the first two artists to perform at the new Maraya concert hall in AlUla, which was unveiled as part of the Winter at Tantora festival.
Khairat said that the inspiration for his piece came during his visit to the first festival.
“I took a helicopter ride with Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah for a tour of AlUla. I saw everything and I was asked how I felt about it and if there was inspiration from this place for a new composition. I said yes, of course, it would be a new piece, and I started working on it,” he added.
“It is an honor to feel that you are wanted, any artist will feel honored for that. I love you all because I know you love my music,” Khairat said.
Khairat said the Maraya hall is much better than the one that was built for last year’s festival, and he believed it was a really professional venue that complements the acoustics for the orchestra.
“The place is forever. The Maraya hall is beautiful,” he added.
Maraya means reflection or mirror in Arabic, and the hall is built close to Hegra — Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO world heritage site.

