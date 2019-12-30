You are here

  • Home
  • Piaget partners with Winter at Tantora festival

Piaget partners with Winter at Tantora festival

The partnership agreement was signed by RCU CEO Amr Al-Madani and Chabi Nouri, chief executive of Piaget, at one of Piaget’s flagship stores in the French capital.
Short Url

https://arab.news/zuw7g

Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

Piaget partners with Winter at Tantora festival

Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has announced a partnership with the Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweler Piaget for Winter at Tantora, a festival in AlUla.
AlUla is a cultural and historical destination, home to Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The partnership agreement was signed by RCU CEO Amr Al-Madani and Chabi Nouri, chief executive of Piaget, at one of Piaget’s flagship stores in the French capital. The long-term partnership is committed to benefiting the AlUla community and continues to build Piaget’s legacy in Saudi Arabia, a statement said.
One of the partnership initiatives will be a watch and jewelry auction by Piaget with proceeds being used to finance academic scholarships for local students in AlUla.
Al-Madani said: “The agreement with Piaget is the latest example of the excitement and interest shown by world-class luxury brands to partner with what AlUla has to offer. Piaget shares the same values as the RCU and is a wonderful partner for the Winter at Tantora festival that welcomes a highly international and sophisticated audience.
“We look forward to growing our partnership with Piaget in the future to further reinforce our close relationship with the Swiss watch and jewelry maison.”
Nouri added: “We are extremely proud of this partnership that we will build throughout the coming years. Culture and art are at the heart of building bridges between people and countries.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Royal Commission for AlUla and Piaget set to create unique luxury experiences for many years to come.

• A watch and jewelry auction to be held to support academic scholarships for the youth of AlUla.

• Both organizations share the same values and spirit of bringing people, art and culture together.

“The development of AlUla and the Winter at Tantora festival reflects this vision and approach. We share, at Piaget, similar values and a spirit to bring people, art and culture together, while building on our strong heritage and craftsmanship.
“Through our partnership with the RCU, we are continuing Piaget’s history and heritage in the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia welcomed Piaget during the 1960s as one of the first watchmaker-jewelers to establish itself with its daring and unconventional creations. The Winter at Tantora festival reflects the ‘Sunny Side of Life,’ the art of extraordinary living and sharing joyful moments that are so dear to Piaget’s philosophy.”
Piaget was one of the first watch and jewelry maisons present in Saudi Arabia. Each luxury watch and jewelry creation is designed and created like a work of art. “AlUla is becoming a place of culture and arts and Piaget will celebrate its commitment to the transmission of a shared heritage,” a statement said.
This milestone is part of RCU’s overall strategic planning to ensure that AlUla attracts more partners, developers and investors to join the commission on its journey of transforming the city into a thriving destination for visitors from around the world.

Bahri signs SR760m deal for transport of desalinated water

The 20-year agreement between Bahri and Saline Water Conversion Corporation was signed recently.
Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

Bahri signs SR760m deal for transport of desalinated water

Updated 30 December 2019
Arab News

Bahri, a Saudi provider of logistics and transportation, signed a 20-year agreement, valued at SR760 million ($202.6 million), with the Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), a Saudi government corporation responsible for the desalination of seawater, producing electric power, and supplying various regions in the Kingdom with desalinated water, to transport desalinated water from floating stations to desalination tanks.
The agreement includes establishing three floating stations to desalinate water and for the transfer of desalinated water from the stations to desalination tanks. Each station will have a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters per day with a total capacity of 150,000 cubic meters a day. The project will be operational for 20 years, starting from the date of commercial operation, which is expected to be in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, said: “Building on our long-standing partnership, we are pleased to collaborate again with Saline Water Conversion Corporation to further our contributions to Saudi Arabia’s efforts aimed at building up self-sufficient and indigenous capabilities across various sectors as directed in Saudi Vision 2030.
“With this agreement, we aim to support our partner to meet rising demand for water and electricity, thereby serving the needs of businesses and communities in the Kingdom and we are proud that the 20-year contract comes as an appreciation for our industry-leading credentials in offering logistics and transportation solutions for various industries.”
The new contract follows an agreement signed between Bahri and SWCC earlier this year that sets a fixed price on a five-year term for the shipment of spare parts needed at desalination plants in Eastern and Western coasts.
Bahri plays an important role in the growth and development of the global maritime industry by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to offer innovative and value-added door-to-door services by sea, land and air. The company owns a fleet of 89 vessels and is the world’s largest owner and operator of very large crude-oil carriers (VLCCs) as well as the largest owner and operator of chemical tankers in the Middle East.

Topics: Bahri

Latest updates

Operations resume at Iraq’s Nassiriya oilfield
Fans get ‘curried’ away over Gigi Hadid’s recipe revelation
Baby Talk: Top tips on feeding your newborn
China convicts researchers in gene-edited baby controversy
Australian missing after he ‘deliberately jumped’ off cruise liner

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.