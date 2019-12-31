You are here

  • Home
  • Yasser Suliman Al-Dawood, undersecretary for planning and information at Saudi Arabia’s transport ministry

Yasser Suliman Al-Dawood, undersecretary for planning and information at Saudi Arabia’s transport ministry

Yasser Suliman Al-Dawood
Short Url

https://arab.news/855sp

Updated 31 December 2019
Arab News

Yasser Suliman Al-Dawood, undersecretary for planning and information at Saudi Arabia’s transport ministry

  • He also served as deputy minister for delivery support and oversight from August 2017 to July 2018 and director general of the Vision Realization Office from November 2016 to August 2017.
  • Al-Dawood obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering at King Saud University, Riyadh in 2007. He earned a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Portsmouth, UK, in 2011
Updated 31 December 2019
Arab News

Vision 2030 seeks to place the Kingdom on a progressive and developmental path with growth and prosperity for every citizen.

The transport sector is the most promising investment sector in the Kingdom. It is a sector offering numerous job opportunities for Saudi youth.

The Transport Ministry is working relentlessly to modernize the industry in the Kingdom. From the minister to other officials in the ministry, all are playing their due roles to achieve the goals set out in Vision 2030.

Yasser Suliman Al-Dawood has been the ministry’s undersecretary for planning and information since July 2018. He also served as deputy minister for delivery support and oversight from August 2017 to July 2018 and director general of the Vision Realization Office from November 2016 to August 2017.

Al-Dawood obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering at King Saud University, Riyadh in 2007. He earned a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Portsmouth, UK, in 2011. Prior to joining the Transport Ministry, he worked as the director general of the strategy and PMO department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry between August 2015 to October 2016. He also served at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority as a project manager at the executive department of strategic planning between March 2011 to August 2012.

He is a member of several Vision 2030 programs committees. Al-Dawood is also a board member of the Saudi Customs Authority, the King Fahd Causeway Authority and the Riyadh Center for SMEs Development.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Wail A. Mousa, associate professor at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals
Saudi Arabia
Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem, CEO of the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property

Saudi sports authority chairman receives Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019

Updated 02 January 2020
Arab News

Saudi sports authority chairman receives Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019

  • Alluqluq Association from Jerusalem, Palestine, won the Youth Initiative Award for Sports Culture
Updated 02 January 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, chairman of the board of directors of the General Sports Authority (GSA), received the Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019 on Wednesday.

President of the Arab Federation for Sports Culture Ashraf Mahmoud announced the award after the conclusion of the seventh meeting of the executive committee of the Arab Federation for Sports Culture, a member of the Union of Arab National Olympic Committees.

The meeting was in the Intercontinental Hotel in Jeddah, where the winners of the Sports Achievement Award were also announced. They included President of the Saudi Friends of Players Association Majid Ahmed Abdullah and the Rahal football club from Morocco, while Al-Hilal Saudi Club and Al-Ahly Club were awarded the Social Responsibility Award for Sports Culture.

Alluqluq Association from Jerusalem, Palestine, won the Youth Initiative Award for Sports Culture, while the Egyptian national team and Liverpool FC player Mohamed Salah won the Ideal Athlete Award for Sports Culture.

The Loyalty for Sports Culture award was won by Ahmed Al-Fardan (UAE), Muhammad Khair Mamser (Jordan) and Muhammad Al-Qamudi (Tunisia). Egyptian Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhi won Personality of the Year for Sports Culture.

Fawaz Al-Sharif, vice president of the federation, congratulated Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal on his award, the culmination of his support for the federation’s activities, which provide a variety of programs that aim to promote a better quality of life and the spread of sports culture.

Al-Sharif congratulated the winners of the awards in other branches, indicating that a ceremony will be held in honor of the winners in March 2020 in Egypt, on the sidelines of the general assembly of the federation.

Topics: Saudi sports authority Saudi General Sports Authority (GSA) Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal

Related

Corporate News
GSA chairman meets Hankook racing team
Offbeat
GSA FIFA 18 Cup announced as official qualifier for the FIFA 18 Global Series on "The Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup"

Latest updates

Saudi sports authority chairman receives Arab Achievement Award for Sports Culture 2019
Turkey’s pro-government papers closing down
Hope, grief for Somali family hit by bomb blast
Algeria’s richest man walks free after 8 months in prison
‘A different world’: Meet the vloggers sharing their adventures in a fast-changing Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.