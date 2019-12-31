Yasser Suliman Al-Dawood, undersecretary for planning and information at Saudi Arabia’s transport ministry

Vision 2030 seeks to place the Kingdom on a progressive and developmental path with growth and prosperity for every citizen.

The transport sector is the most promising investment sector in the Kingdom. It is a sector offering numerous job opportunities for Saudi youth.

The Transport Ministry is working relentlessly to modernize the industry in the Kingdom. From the minister to other officials in the ministry, all are playing their due roles to achieve the goals set out in Vision 2030.

Yasser Suliman Al-Dawood has been the ministry’s undersecretary for planning and information since July 2018. He also served as deputy minister for delivery support and oversight from August 2017 to July 2018 and director general of the Vision Realization Office from November 2016 to August 2017.

Al-Dawood obtained a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering at King Saud University, Riyadh in 2007. He earned a master’s degree in business administration at the University of Portsmouth, UK, in 2011. Prior to joining the Transport Ministry, he worked as the director general of the strategy and PMO department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry between August 2015 to October 2016. He also served at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority as a project manager at the executive department of strategic planning between March 2011 to August 2012.

He is a member of several Vision 2030 programs committees. Al-Dawood is also a board member of the Saudi Customs Authority, the King Fahd Causeway Authority and the Riyadh Center for SMEs Development.