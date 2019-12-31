You are here

  • Home
  • Protesters outside US Iraq embassy in Baghdad rage against air strikes

Protesters outside US Iraq embassy in Baghdad rage against air strikes

Some Iraqi protesters threw stones at the gate while others chanted, “No, no, America! ... No, no, Trump!.” (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y7262

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Protesters outside US Iraq embassy in Baghdad rage against air strikes

  • Some protesters threw stones at the gate
  • Many senior militia leaders were among the protesters
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Tear gas was fired towards Iraqi demonstrators in an effort to push them back from the US embassy in Baghdad, AFP reported on Tuesday.

Thousands of protesters and militia fighters have gathered outside the main gate of the US embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.

Iraq’s PM and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Adel Abdul-Mahdi released a statement demanding protesters leave the US embassy immediately, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported.

“The US strike on our military units on Dec. 29 was condemned at the highest levels by the government, which also took a series of measures to address the situation in a way that secures the sovereignty of Iraq and the security of its citizens,” the statement read.

The Minister of Defense Najah Al-Shammari and other officials arrived near the area earlier, Al-Arabiya said.

In a tweet, US President Donald Trump told the Iraqi government it had to protect the embassy and he blamed Iran for the attacks.

Al-Najba militia demanded foreign forces leave Iraq, while Al-Hashd movement remained outside the embassy despite security forces demands to leave. Reports said Al-Hashd movement allies torched a security point in the area.

Al-Arabiya reported that some of the protesters broke into an observation tower near the embassy.

The US ambassador and other staff have been evacuated, two Iraqi Foreign Ministry officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ambassador and staff left out of security concerns. One official said a few embassy protection staff remained.

The protests follow air strikes by US forces carried out on Sunday against the Kataeb Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base.
The strikes risk drawing Iraq further into a proxy conflict between the US and Iran at a time when it is being rocked by mass protests against the political system.

Protesters threw stones at the complex while others chanted, “No, no, America... No, no, Trump” Iraqi special forces were deployed around the main gate to prevent them entering the embassy.
Qais Al-Khazali, leader of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl Al-Haq militia, and many other senior militia leaders were among the protesters. Kataeb Hezbollah flags were hung on the fence surrounding the building.

Iraqis are taking to the streets in their thousands almost daily to condemn, among other things, militias such as Kataeb Hezbollah and their Iranian patrons that support Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government.
Abdul Mahdi condemned the strikes, which killed at least 25 fighters and wounded 55.

Topics: Iraq US Air strikes

Related

Middle-East
US strikes against Kataeb Hezbollah designed to ‘deter Iran’
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia condemns Iraq’s deadly rocket attacks which killed US contractor

Saudi Arabia condemns Iraq’s deadly rocket attacks which killed US contractor

Updated 31 December 2019
AP
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns Iraq’s deadly rocket attacks which killed US contractor

  • The attack involved as many as 30 rockets
Updated 31 December 2019
AP Arab News

DUBAI/WASHIGNTON: Saudi Arabia condemned the rocket attack which killed a US defense contractor and wounded several American and Iraqi troops, state news agency SPA reported on Tuesday.

The statement from the Kingdom added that the terror attacks violated the sovereignty of Iraq.

The attack happened on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in northern Iraq, US officials said.
According to officials, the attack saw as many as 30 rockets fired at the Iraqi military compound near Kirkuk, where US service members are also based.
Officials did not provide the exact number of troops wounded in the attack or the severity of the injuries.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to describe details before they were made public.
Such attacks have taken place on several occasions over the past few months, with US officials for the most part blaming Iran-backed fighters.
Iraq has been roiled since Oct. 1 by protests that have left more than 450 people dead, the vast majority of them demonstrators killed by security forces firing tear gas and live ammunition.

The mass uprisings prompted the resignation of former Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi late last month.

Topics: Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Iran-backed groups accuse Iraqi president of caving to US

Latest updates

Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet takes to the stage in Dubai
Jessica Kahawaty is already wearing the new Kuwaiti footwear label you’re going to see everywhere
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail, fled Japan ‘fearing for his life’ say sources
Manama named Capital of Arab Tourism for 2020
World prepares to welcome 2020 with energetic New Year’s Eve celebrations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.