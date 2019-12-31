Protesters outside US Iraq embassy in Baghdad rage against air strikes

BAGHDAD: Tear gas was fired towards Iraqi demonstrators in an effort to push them back from the US embassy in Baghdad, AFP reported on Tuesday.

Thousands of protesters and militia fighters have gathered outside the main gate of the US embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.

Iraq’s PM and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Adel Abdul-Mahdi released a statement demanding protesters leave the US embassy immediately, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported.

“The US strike on our military units on Dec. 29 was condemned at the highest levels by the government, which also took a series of measures to address the situation in a way that secures the sovereignty of Iraq and the security of its citizens,” the statement read.

The Minister of Defense Najah Al-Shammari and other officials arrived near the area earlier, Al-Arabiya said.

In a tweet, US President Donald Trump told the Iraqi government it had to protect the embassy and he blamed Iran for the attacks.

Iran killed an American contractor, wounding many. We strongly responded, and always will. Now Iran is orchestrating an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. They will be held fully responsible. In addition, we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2019

Al-Najba militia demanded foreign forces leave Iraq, while Al-Hashd movement remained outside the embassy despite security forces demands to leave. Reports said Al-Hashd movement allies torched a security point in the area.

Al-Arabiya reported that some of the protesters broke into an observation tower near the embassy.

The US ambassador and other staff have been evacuated, two Iraqi Foreign Ministry officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ambassador and staff left out of security concerns. One official said a few embassy protection staff remained.

The protests follow air strikes by US forces carried out on Sunday against the Kataeb Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base.

The strikes risk drawing Iraq further into a proxy conflict between the US and Iran at a time when it is being rocked by mass protests against the political system.

The man here asks the protesters to step back. From outside the #US #Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone. #Iraq pic.twitter.com/hSvaLFJ3Tk — Sinan Salaheddin Mahmoud (@sinansm) December 31, 2019

Protesters threw stones at the complex while others chanted, “No, no, America... No, no, Trump” Iraqi special forces were deployed around the main gate to prevent them entering the embassy.

Qais Al-Khazali, leader of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl Al-Haq militia, and many other senior militia leaders were among the protesters. Kataeb Hezbollah flags were hung on the fence surrounding the building.

Iran’s most senior men in Iraq inc Falih Fayad, Iraq’s National Security Advisor and Hadi Al-Amiri, leader of al-Bina coalition (claims to be largest bloc in Iraq parliament) are among the so called ‘protesters‘ who have reportedly attacked the outers of US embassy in Baghdad. pic.twitter.com/Y8nwFw8tuB — Abdulla Hawez (@abdullahawez) December 31, 2019

Iraqis are taking to the streets in their thousands almost daily to condemn, among other things, militias such as Kataeb Hezbollah and their Iranian patrons that support Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government.

Abdul Mahdi condemned the strikes, which killed at least 25 fighters and wounded 55.