Israel’s President Isaac Herzog said on Thursday that allegations that Arab parties had received foreign funding must be “fully investigated” but warned against stigmatising the entire community which turned out in record numbers.

“The evidence and the allegations (of fraud) must be fully investigated, and those responsible must be arrested and held accountable according to the full extent of the law,” Herzog said. “But even at a moment like this, we must not tarnish an entire community that sought to exercise its right to vote and take an active part in democracy.”