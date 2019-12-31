You are here

  • Home
  • Oman says Sultan Qaboos in ‘stable condition’

Oman says Sultan Qaboos in ‘stable condition’

Oman’s 79-year-old ruler Sultan Qaboos bin Said is in “stable condition” and is following a doctor-prescribed medical treatment. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jtbx2

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Oman says Sultan Qaboos in ‘stable condition’

  • Sultan Qaboos is following the prescribed medical treatment
  • The court announced on Dec. 7 that Sultan Qaboos is traveling to Belgium for medical check-ups
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Sultan Qaboos who has ruled Oman for almost half a century is in stable condition after recently traveling to Belgium for a medical checkup, his royal court announced Tuesday.
“The Royal Diwan Court wishes to inform the people that the Sultan Qaboos bin Said ... is following the prescribed medical treatment and that he is in a stable condition, thanks to God,” the official ONA news agency cited the royal court as saying, without giving details.
The court announced on Dec. 7 that Sultan Qaboos, 79, was traveling to Belgium for “a limited period of time,” but did not give details on his condition.
The statement from the royal court said Sultan Qaboos thanked his people for the good wishes they had sent him. 
“The Sultan extends his thanks and appreciation to the righteous people all over the world for sharing their good wishes and prayers for him,” it added.
Sultan Qaboos, 79, has ruled the Gulf Arab state since leading a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of Britain, Oman’s former colonial power.
(With agencies)

Topics: Oman Sultan Qaboos

Related

Middle-East
Sultan Qaboos back in Oman after ‘successful’ treatment: TV
Middle-East
India’s Modi meets Oman’s Sultan Qaboos in Muscat on historic visit

Protesters outside US Iraq embassy in Baghdad rage against air strikes

Updated 54 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

Protesters outside US Iraq embassy in Baghdad rage against air strikes

  • Some protesters threw stones at the gate
  • Many senior militia leaders were among the protesters
Updated 54 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

BAGHDAD: Tear gas was fired towards Iraqi demonstrators in an effort to push them back from the US embassy in Baghdad, AFP reported on Tuesday.

Twelve militiamen were wounded in Iraq due to tear gas and stun grenades fired to disperse protest outside the embassy.

Thousands of protesters and militia fighters have gathered outside the main gate of the US embassy compound in Baghdad to condemn air strikes on bases belonging to an Iranian-backed militia in Iraq.

Iraq’s PM and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Adel Abdul-Mahdi released a statement demanding protesters leave the US embassy immediately, Iraq’s state news agency INA reported.

“The US strike on our military units on Dec. 29 was condemned at the highest levels by the government, which also took a series of measures to address the situation in a way that secures the sovereignty of Iraq and the security of its citizens,” the statement read.

Earlier reports of the Iraqi Minister of Defense Najah Al-Shammari visiting the embassy were later denied by the Ministry of Defense, both updates were reported by Al-Arabiya.

In a tweet, US President Donald Trump told the Iraqi government it had to protect the embassy and he blamed Iran for the attacks.

Al-Najba militia demanded foreign forces leave Iraq, while Al-Hashd movement remained outside the embassy despite security forces demands to leave. Reports said Al-Hashd movement allies torched a security point in the area.

Al-Arabiya reported that some of the protesters broke into an observation tower near the embassy.

The US ambassador and other staff have been evacuated, two Iraqi Foreign Ministry officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The ambassador and staff left out of security concerns. One official said a few embassy protection staff remained.

The protests follow air strikes by US forces carried out on Sunday against the Kataeb Hezbollah militia in response to the killing of a US civilian contractor in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base.
The strikes risk drawing Iraq further into a proxy conflict between the US and Iran at a time when it is being rocked by mass protests against the political system.

Protesters threw stones at the complex while others chanted, “No, no, America... No, no, Trump” Iraqi special forces were deployed around the main gate to prevent them entering the embassy.
Qais Al-Khazali, leader of the Iranian-backed Asaib Ahl Al-Haq militia, and many other senior militia leaders were among the protesters. Kataeb Hezbollah flags were hung on the fence surrounding the building.

Iraqis are taking to the streets in their thousands almost daily to condemn, among other things, militias such as Kataeb Hezbollah and their Iranian patrons that support Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi’s government.
Abdul Mahdi condemned the strikes, which killed at least 25 fighters and wounded 55.

(With agencies)

Topics: Iraq US Air strikes

Related

Middle-East
US strikes against Kataeb Hezbollah designed to ‘deter Iran’
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia condemns Iraq’s deadly rocket attacks which killed US contractor

Latest updates

Oman says Sultan Qaboos in ‘stable condition’
Georgia’s Sukhishvili National Ballet takes to the stage in Dubai
Jessica Kahawaty is already wearing the new Kuwaiti footwear label you’re going to see everywhere
Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn jumped bail, fled Japan ‘fearing for his life’ say sources
Manama named Capital of Arab Tourism for 2020

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.