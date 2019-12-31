JEDDAH: Sultan Qaboos who has ruled Oman for almost half a century is in stable condition after recently traveling to Belgium for a medical checkup, his royal court announced Tuesday.
“The Royal Diwan Court wishes to inform the people that the Sultan Qaboos bin Said ... is following the prescribed medical treatment and that he is in a stable condition, thanks to God,” the official ONA news agency cited the royal court as saying, without giving details.
The court announced on Dec. 7 that Sultan Qaboos, 79, was traveling to Belgium for “a limited period of time,” but did not give details on his condition.
The statement from the royal court said Sultan Qaboos thanked his people for the good wishes they had sent him.
“The Sultan extends his thanks and appreciation to the righteous people all over the world for sharing their good wishes and prayers for him,” it added.
Sultan Qaboos, 79, has ruled the Gulf Arab state since leading a bloodless coup in 1970 with the help of Britain, Oman’s former colonial power.
(With agencies)
Oman says Sultan Qaboos in ‘stable condition’
https://arab.news/jtbx2
Oman says Sultan Qaboos in ‘stable condition’
- Sultan Qaboos is following the prescribed medical treatment
- The court announced on Dec. 7 that Sultan Qaboos is traveling to Belgium for medical check-ups
JEDDAH: Sultan Qaboos who has ruled Oman for almost half a century is in stable condition after recently traveling to Belgium for a medical checkup, his royal court announced Tuesday.