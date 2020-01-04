You are here

Digging up the dirt — could soil contain the answer to food shortages?

Frozen corn is seen on a farm near East Grand Forks, Minnesota, U.S., November 22, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • Soil is one of the most important regulators of global climate, says expert
ROME: As water shortages, high temperatures and rising greenhouse gas emissions threaten food production, countries around the world are looking somewhere new for solutions — the soil. For decades, farmers wanting to boost their yields have focused their attention on fertilizers, technology and new seed varieties.
Instead, they should be looking under their feet, according to experts, who warn that years of erosion and degradation of the soil through intensive farming have created the conditions for a global food production crisis.
“Data suggests that if we do not restore global soil health, it is highly likely the consequences within 10 years will be many, many millions facing food and water insecurity,” British soil expert John Crawford told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
This could lead to “civil unrest, mass migration, radicalization and violence on an unprecedented scale,” said Crawford, until recently a science director at the world’s oldest agricultural research institute, Rothamsted Research.
Much of the problem is caused by erosion, which strips away the highly fertile top layer of soil. An area of soil the size of a soccer pitch is eroded every five seconds, according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
While soil erosion occurs naturally, human activities such as intensive agriculture, deforestation and urban sprawl have significantly increased the rate at which it is happening.

Pollution
Nearly a third of Earth’s soil is already degraded. At current rates, that will increase to 90 percent by 2050, the FAO forecasts, warning that pollution from human activity such as mining and manufacturing as well as erosion are to blame.
There are signs the world is beginning to wake up to the issue, which Crawford said it had only about 10 to 15 years to sort out.
Soil is “one of the most important regulators of global climate” because it stores more carbon than the planet’s atmosphere and vegetation combined, he said.
“If you fix soil, you mitigate a whole bunch of other risks,” added Crawford, now professor of technology and strategy at the Adam Smith Business School in Glasgow.
Whole Foods, the upscale US retailer that made its name selling organic food, has put “regenerative agriculture” — farming that focuses on soil health — at the top of its trends for 2020.
From Iowa to the Ayeyarwady delta region of Myanmar — known as the country’s rice bowl — farmers are trying to figure out how to make their soil healthier and more productive.
In a remote village in the Ayeyarwady delta recently, a group of farmers sat cross-legged on a wooden floor and discussed why their once-thriving farms had become less productive.
The men had started testing their soil for the first time with the help of Proximity Designs, a business that designs low-cost farming products.
The company only began offering low-cost soil testing services in Myanmar in 2018 and by last October it had already sold more than 7,600 tests at $17 each, highlighting farmer interest.
“We didn’t have anyone to teach us (about soil). We followed suggestions from others, thinking they might work,” said Win Zaw, 44, who grows rice twice a year on his six-acre (2.4-hectare) farm.

“We knew something was wrong, but didn’t know what to do,” he said, looking down at neatly-typed sheets of paper detailing the levels of nitrogen, phosphate, potassium, acidity and organic matter in the soil.

Organic matter
All the farms were showing very low organic matter, which is produced by decomposing plants and is key to good soil health.
Proximity Designs’ agronomists said this was likely due partly to the warm climate, which degrades organic matter more quickly, and partly to local farming practices.
Their recommendations were relatively simple: Leave crop residues after the harvest to retain the moisture in the soil, or sow cover crops — those planted to protect the soil between rice plantings rather than for commercial reasons.
When it came to fertilizer use, the recommended amount was much lower than what the farmers were using.
“Applying farming practices without knowing what’s happening in the soil can lead to crop failures, soil degradation, environmental damage and ecosystem breakdown,” said Proximity founder Debbie Aung Din.
In Iowa, a state in the US Midwest known for its cornfields, farmers are increasingly seeking to improve soil health, said Richard Cruse, a professor at Iowa State University’s agronomy department.
“We see increasing numbers of cover crops that are being planted. We’re increasing the rate of no-till adoption,” he said, referring to a method of farming without tilling the soil that is said to reduce erosion.
“I’ve talked to several (farmers) in my area who are saying, ‘We have to do something different’.”
But many lack the expertise and skills, while farmers who rent say it is not worth investing in land that they do not own.
“In Iowa, more than half of the farmland is managed by farmers that don’t own the land,” said Cruse.
“I’ve had multiple farmers tell me, ‘conservation practices on land that I rent is a cost’.”
Ronald Vargas, land and water officer for the FAO and secretary of the Global Soils Partnership — a key player in pushing this issue — said farmers had to be given advice and incentives.
“Soil can be your ally or your enemy,” he said. “But in many countries, farmers are left alone. There is nobody advising them.”

 

Hong Kong retail in free-fall as protests hit tourist spending

Hong Kong’s plummeting tourist numbers have left high-end retailers counting the cost. More than one in 10 businesses will be forced to close in the next six months, according to a ma‹jor retail association. (AFP)
Hong Kong retail in free-fall as protests hit tourist spending

  Outlets from prime shopping malls to family businesses face temporary closure after sales plunge by almost a quarter
HONG KONG: Hong Kong retail sales extended their free-fall in November as months of anti-government protests scared off tourists, hitting spending and threatening the survival of small businesses. Sales fell 23.6 percent from a year earlier to HK$30 billion ($3.85 billion), government data showed on Friday. It was the 10th consecutive month of declines and compared with a evised
24.4 percent drop in October, which was the steepest on record.
As sometimes violent protests spread across various shopping districts, many retail operators, from prime shopping malls to family-run businesses, have been forced to close early or for entire days over the past few months.
In volume terms, retail sales fell 25.4 percent, compared with a revised 26.4 percent drop in October.
“The near-term outlook for the retail trade continues to hinge on how the local social incidents will evolve,” a government spokesman said.
“As such, ending violence and restoring social order are essential to the recovery of the retail trade and indeed that of the whole economy.”
Hong Kong sank into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter, as the protests plunged the city into its worst crisis since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
Paul Chan, the city’s financial secretary, said on Sunday that a contraction in the fourth quarter was “unavoidable” and the budget in February would focus on boosting the economy.
Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong plunged 55.9 percent year-on-year in November, the steepest fall since May 2003, when the city was hit by an outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome.

November tourist arrivals fell to 2.65 million, according to the Hong Kong Tourism Board. That compared with a 43.7 percent plunge in October.
The number of mainland visitors fell 58.4 percent in November to 1.93 million, accounting for 72.8 percent of arrivals.
High-end retailers who rely heavily on mainland Chinese spending, have been particularly hard hit. Sales of jewelry, watches, clocks and valuable gifts plunged 43.5 percent on-year in November compared with a revised 43 percent drop in October, data showed. Medicines and cosmetics fell 33.4 percent, while department store sales dropped by 32.9 percent.
The Hong Kong Retail Management Association (HKMA) estimates about 7,000 businesses, or more than one in 10 retailers, will be forced to close in the next six months.
HKRMA has called for more government relief measures and urged landlords to cut rents.

 

