King Faisal Prize winners announced

RIYADH: The winners of the King Faisal Prize (KFP) were announced in Riyadh on Wednesday.

A ceremony marking the occasion was held in the presence of Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, governor of Makkah and chairman of the King Faisal International Prize Commission.

The secretary-general of the award, Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Subayyil, revealed the names of the winners as follows:

The prize for service to Islam was given to the Makkah Declaration of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Summit Conference, for being a historic constitution to establish the values of coexistence and peace.

The Jordanian Dr. Mohammed Hashem Ghosheh, former professor at Al-Quds University, was announced as the winner of the prize for Islamic studies, for his work on the topic of Jerusalem’s islamic heritage.

The prize in Arabic language and literature, under the theme “Arabic Language Studies in Other Languages,” was given to Dr. Michael Carter, an Australian professor at the University of Sydney.

Dr. Stuart Holland Orkin, an American professor at the Faculty of Medicine at Harvard University was granted the prize in medicine for his work on hemoglobin diseases.

The price in science was awarded to Dr. Xiaodong Wang at the National Institute of Biological Sciences in Beijing. He was given the award for his pioneering discoveries that led to changes in understanding the functions and death of adult cells, contributing to the development of treatments and drugs that mimic the catalysts for stopping cell death so as to resist life-threatening diseases.