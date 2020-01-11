Japan PM’s visit set to boost cooperation, says JETRO MD

You are here

Hideki Sho, MD of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) in his Riyadh office. (Rashid Hassan)
Updated 12 January 2020
Rashid Hassan

  • Abe's trip will promote bilateral ties and begin a new era of partnership between the two countries, Hideki Sho says
  • Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 covers trade, investment, energy, industry, infrastructure, finance and several other areas
RIYADH: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ongoing visit to Saudi Arabia is timely and important, will boost cooperation between the two countries and promote bilateral ties, according to Hideki Sho, managing director of the Riyadh offices of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Saudi-Japan Vision 2030.

In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Sho said: “It is the right time for our top leadership to visit. The Kingdom is the leader of the Arab world. The prime minister's decision to put Saudi Arabia at the top of his foreign countries to visit in 2020, reflects the very good relations between Japan and the Kingdom, and how much he values Saudi Arabia as a partner in this global economy.”

Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 was first suggested in September 2016 during Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Japan. The Crown Prince and Prime Minister Abe agreed to bolster the two countries’ strategic partnership through the creation of the Joint Group for Saudi-Japan Vision 2030, “heralding a new era of partnership between the two countries,” according to Sho.

“Six months later, King Salman visited Tokyo and Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 was launched in March 2017,” said Sho. “Japan was the very first major economic partner who officially announced its support for Saudi Vision 2030.”

Sho said the Kingdom is expected to open its own Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 office in Tokyo in the first quarter of this year, in reciprocation of the Riyadh office that Sho heads, which was opened in 2018.

The joint initiative covers trade, investment, energy, industry, infrastructure, finance, SMEs, sports, culture, entertainment and several other areas. “It’s a much broader concept for Japan-Saudi collaboration,” he said.

“Before this, Japan’s relationship with Saudi was mainly oil-based — Saudi exported oil and Japan exported automobiles. That was very much a monoculture relationship. However, since this joint vision initiative our collaboration area has diversified (greatly).”

Both parties have so far identified 64 projects to work on together as part of the initiative.

Some of the key projects include the dispatch of a Japanese business mission to special economic zones in the Kingdom; cooperation on intellectual property and academic research (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, or KAUST, has signed a five years agreement with the University of Tokyo); and cooperation in the transport sector (the Saudi Transport Ministry and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism in Japan has been conducting a study on the transport sector in the Kingdom).

In other deals, the Japanese Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication and the Saudi Ministry of Communication and Information Technology have signed an agreement to strengthen cooperation in ICT; and the Japan Cooperation Center for the Middle East (JCCME) and the General Commission for Audiovisual Media (GCAM) have also been conducting joint activities to promote the development of human resources in the entertainment sector, including games, animation and graphic design.

On Saudi National Day this year, the Japanese entertainment conglomerate Avex produced the fireworks show “Star Island” in Jeddah. And in the health sector, the Saudi Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare in Japan are conducting a one-year endoscopic treatment training program for Saudi doctors in Japan.

“Now our economic, political, social and cultural relationship is much more diversified, and deeper, with more people-to-people contact,” said Sho.

He said that the deepening of that relationship will be reflected in an increased number of Japanese tourists visiting the Kingdom, particularly since Saudi Arabia changed its tourism visa rules in October.

“The response is good,” he said. “Individual tourists have started visiting the Kingdom already, and major Japanese tourist companies and agents have started organizing Saudi tours. And you can see many Saudi tourism promotions on Yahoo! Japan nowadays.”

Sho said he hopes to see Saudi companies increase their presence in Japan in the near future. Giants like Saudi Aramco and SABIC already have offices in Tokyo, “but what we are trying to do at JETRO is to mobilize more Saudi companies (to do the same).”

He also stressed the potential of the Middle East market — particularly Saudi Arabia — for Japanese companies, adding that population growth, plus the fact that the average age of the population in the Gulf is so young, means more consumption and more economic activity, with higher spending on food, entertainment and cars. “So for Japanese companies, this area is a growing market,” Sho said.

Sho cited Japanese multinational Canon as a good example, saying it has started to invest in Saudi Arabia and aims to hire 300 Saudis as sales executives to expand its business in the Kingdom.

Sho said there are currently 95 joint projects — mostly in the industrial sector — underway between the Kingdom and Japan, worth $15 billion.

Saudi Arabia is Japan’s third-largest trading partner and second-largest source of foreign capital, and provides 40 percent of the country’s oil requirements, he said.

“Saudi Arabia has a huge trade surplus with Japan,” Sho said, adding that Japanese investments have so far created 6,500 jobs for Saudis.

He also praised the Kingdom’s preparations for its hosting of the G20 Summit (hosted by Japan last year), adding that the Saudi Arabian General Investment Authority (SAGIA) had already impressed him by reducing the time required for customs clearance from one week to within 24 hours.

He also welcomed the introduction of separate immigration counters at Riyadh airport for G20 delegates.

“The world is recognizing that Saudi is moving in a good (direction),” Sho said, pointing to the Kingdom’s ranking in the World Bank’s most-recent “Ease of Doing Business” report.

In the study, Saudi Arabia showed the biggest improvement, leaping 30 places up the rankings to number 62 out of 190 countries.

“Prime Minister Abe’s visit is kind of a commitment from the top leadership,” he said. “It is a very good sign from a foreign investment point of view.”

Nadia Abu Sarah
Updated 12 January 2020
Frank Kane

  • Nadia Abu Sarah, who wants to go all the way to the top in finance, explains why women are good for business
DUBAI: Not many women make it to the rank of chief financial officer (CFO) in the Middle East. There are only three working in that role at the 85 companies listed on the Dubai Financial Market and Nasdaq Dubai, for example. Nadia Abu Sarah of Aramex is one of them.
But she admits that by her own high standards, she has fallen short of her childhood ambition growing up in Jordan.
“My expectation was beyond this. I wanted to be head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in New York,” she told Arab News.
That big ambition makes her a perfect role model for aspiring women in the Middle East business scene, long dominated by men to an even greater extent than elsewhere in the world. The fact that she got where she has at Aramex is a sign that times are changing at last.
It is also an indication of the powerful effect an encouraging family environment, and an inclusive corporate culture, can have on a young woman’s career. “I was lucky to be born into a family where my mother and father were open-minded and had traveled all over the world, and encouraged me and my sisters to follow our ambitions,” she said.
She has been with Aramex — one of the few Middle East companies to have made it in a global context — for all of her career, and has benefited from its commitment to international standards. Founded and built up by renowned Jordanian entrepreneur Fadi Ghandour, Aramex has a policy of continuity in its executive selection.
“Most of my colleagues, including the senior leadership team, have also been with the company for a long time. We have a tight corporate culture at Aramex — the company feels very much like a family,” Abu Sarah said.
She began as a financial analyst in Jordan, moving to the UAE head office in Dubai in 2010. She was made acting CFO in 2017, and rewarded with the permanent post last summer. “Fadi called me and told me I’d got the job. I saw it as a result of all the steady steps I’d been taking toward achieving my dreams, with the full support of my family and with my work colleagues around me,” she said.
Since she has been at Aramex, the company has undergone a dramatic expansion, clocking up more “firsts” than most see in their history: First delivery firm to offer express, domestic and freight forwarding services under one roof; first company from the Middle East to get a listing in New York; and a record-breaking initial public offering in Dubai after it decided to “come home” from the US in 2005.
Perhaps the comparatively enlightened policy Aramex displays toward its female employees is a contributor to that corporate success. As Abu Sarah points out, a recent Harvard Business Review study found that women outperformed men in 84 percent of the competencies that differentiate excellent leaders from average or poor ones, such as taking initiatives, acting with resilience, practicing self-development, driving for results, and displaying high integrity and honesty.
She believes that there is a sound business case for gender equality in the corporate world. “Business-critical challenges require problem-solving capabilities and creativity that can only be found through diverse leadership. Gender-diverse leadership has been proven to help companies benefit from a broader mix of perspectives and skills, leading to richer debates and more creative problem-solving, as well as clear business advantages,” she said.
Perhaps it is this diversity of decision-making that has kept Aramex profitable over the years, allowing it to weather the global financial crisis and the slowdown in regional business activity after the oil price collapse in 2014.
Financial results at the third-quarter stage last year were impacted by pricing pressure in the increasingly competitive international courier industry, where the shift toward e-commerce has led to huge opportunities, but also attracted a lot of new entrants to the business. The company is awaiting results from its all-important festive season before it publishes figures for the full year.
Abu Sarah knows the history of the company by heart, and catalogued its development from a US wholesale delivery business into a truly global operation with product offerings across the full logistics range.
“We’ve seen success in maintaining an agile, low-cost, high-margin business, and our investments in technology and innovation have placed us in good standing to compete in the competitive e-commerce space and strengthen our last-mile delivery capabilities,” she said.
The rise of e-commerce has dramatically altered the landscape of the courier industry. “The opportunities are immense — more and more e-commerce companies are emerging from all around the world, notably from Asian markets, and more people are choosing to switch to online channels to shop,” she said.
“This is also forcing several traditional retailers to tap online delivery as a key channel to sell goods to their customers. Aramex is offering warehousing and logistics solutions to help companies tap the online shopping industry.”
Aramex has an ally in the shape of Mohamed Al-Abbar, the founder of Emaar and a big advocate of the benefits of an indigenous e-commerce industry via his Noon platform. Al-Abbar is a significant shareholder in Aramex.
The firm’s operations, Abu Sarah believes, “are more efficient than ever before,” but continued efficiency is more dependent than ever on getting deliveries through the final leg of the process, where delay and confusion can undo all the good work higher up the chain.

BIO

NAME: Nadia Abu Sarah

DATE OF BIRTH: 1972, Lebanon

EDUCATION: Degree in economics and business administration, University of Jordan

• Executive development program, Oxford University, UK

• Leadership executive program, American University of Beirut

CAREER: Aramex — senior financial analyst •Executive corporate financial controller •Interim CFO •CFO

“We have a common saying in Aramex that ‘battle is won and lost in the last mile.’ Over the last several years, and undoubtedly in the years to come, the largest portion of our capital expenditure will be focused on upgrading our last-mile capabilities in the markets in which we operate, not least through our digital transformation strategy,” she said.
Much has been made of the potential presented by drones to enhance this stage of the business. She recognizes that drones and autonomous vehicles (AV) could be the next big game-changer in the courier business, but there are regulatory and political challenges to overcome before they can be introduced on a permanent basis. “Drones and AV are firmly on our technology map, and we’ll take it to the next stage as soon as it’s permitted,” she said.
Saudi Arabia has been a big focus of recent expansion. Aramex has grown in the Kingdom through the establishment of three new facilities, in response to increasing shipment volumes into and within the country.
Just over a year ago, it introduced Aramex Fleet, a crowd-sourced facility designed to speed the last-mile stage of the delivery process. The service is only available to Saudi nationals, who can enjoy the benefits of flexible working hours and earn money based on successful delivery rates. “We’re expanding massively in Saudi Arabia. The culture is changing, and we see the Fleet service as a way of increasing Saudization in the Kingdom,” Abu Sarah said.
Some 1,000 Saudi “Fleeters” have signed up since the project was launched, including a large number of women. The employee holding the record for the most successful deliveries is a woman, Abu Sarah proudly pointed out. The Fleet operation model is being rolled out across the region.
Meanwhile, Abu Sarah is determined to continue providing an example to women in business. “I find that the business environment in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) is very supportive of women, both from a government and private sector perspective,” she said.
“Women remain largely outnumbered in the logistics and supply chain sector, but have steadily advanced over the past few decades. There’s room for improvement, but I’m happy to say Aramex has created an enabling environment for female employees.”
She thinks that women still have a lot to prove in business, but they are finally being given the chance. Some 27 percent of Aramex executives are women, which is high in comparison to other companies and industries, and there are plans to increase that dramatically.
“The aspiration is to increase it to the fullest extent possible,” she said. “Women are held to higher standards than male peers, and are more likely to hold other colleagues accountable. They’re also less likely to be clouded by over-confidence.”
Self-confidence is a different matter, and her career path is a template for how young ambitious women can succeed in traditionally male-dominated businesses. And who knows? The IMF has just appointed a new (female) managing director, but maybe in a few years’ time the job will become vacant again. Abu Sarah has time, and a proven track record, on her side.

 

