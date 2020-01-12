You are here

Saudi Aramco raises IPO to record $29.4 billion with over-allotment of shares

Above, market action during the second day of trading of Aramco shares at the Saudi stock market in Riyadh on December 12, 2019. Aramco initially raised a then-record $25.6 billion in its IPO in December by selling 3 billion shares at 32 riyals. (AFP)
Updated 12 January 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: State-owned oil company Saudi Aramco said on Sunday it has exercised its “greenshoe option” to sell an additional 450 million shares, raising the size of its initial public offering (IPO) to a record $29.4 billion.
Aramco initially raised a then-record $25.6 billion in its IPO in December by selling 3 billion shares at 32 riyals ($8.53) but indicated it may sell additional shares through the over-allotment of shares.
A greenshoe option, or over-allotment, allows companies to issue more shares in an IPO when there is greater demand from participants during the initial offering.
Investors were allocated the additional shares for the option during the book-building process, Aramco said.
Aramco said “no additional shares are being offered into the market today and the stabilizing manager will not hold any shares in the company as a result of exercise of the over-allotment option.”
Aramco shares have been volatile recently because of geopolitical concerns as tensions between the United States and Iran rose after President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander and raised fears of war.
Shares of Aramco fell to 34 riyals on Jan. 8, its lowest since the stock began trading on Dec. 11, but closed at 35 riyals on Thursday.
Thursday’s closing price valued Aramco at $1.87 trillion, above the IPO price, which valued the company at $1.7 trillion, but below Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s coveted $2 trillion target.

Lebanon’s central bank seeks extra powers

Reuters

  • Measures imposed by Lebanese commercial banks needed to be regulated and unified, a central bank letter said
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank is seeking extra powers to regulate and standardise controls which commercial banks are imposing on depositors, the governor said on Sunday, saying his intention was to ensure “fair relationships” between banks and customers.

Seeking to prevent capital flight, commercial banks have been tightly controlling access to deposits and blocking most transfers abroad since October, when anti-government protests brought a long-brewing Lebanese economic crisis to a head.

The Lebanese authorities have not, however, introduced formal capital controls regulating these measures.

Central bank governor Riad Salameh, in a text message to Reuters, confirmed sending a letter to Lebanon’s finance minister on Jan. 9 seeking “exceptional powers necessary to issue regulations pertaining” to conditions in the sector.

He said no new measures were planned.

The letter, reported by Lebanese media late on Saturday, said the measures imposed by commercial banks needed to be regulated and unified “with the aim of implementing them fairly and equally on all depositors and clients.”

Lebanon’s caretaker government has not issued any statement on Salameh’s request, which was set out in a letter to caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil.

In the letter, Salameh said implementation of the controls by commercial banks had “on several occasions led to prejudicing the rights of some clients, particularly with respect to the unequal approach with other clients.”

He urged Khalil to work with the government “to take appropriate legal measures ... to entrust (the central bank)” with the necessary extra powers.

In justifying this, he cited the need to “secure the public good, to protect banking and monetary stability ... and to protect the legitimate interests of depositors and clients.”

Reflecting a hard currency shortage, commercial banks have gradually reduced the amount of dollars customers can withdraw since October. For most, the cap is now a few hundred dollars a week.

Lebanon is facing the worst economic crisis since its 1975-90 civil war, rooted in decades of state corruption and bad governance that have landed the country with one of the world’s heaviest public debt burdens.

