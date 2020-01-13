You are here

  • Home
  • Tempura or teriyaki, Saudis crave Japanese food

Tempura or teriyaki, Saudis crave Japanese food

1 / 2
Japanese food has proved immensely popular in the Kingdom and across the Gulf — but that hasn’t made ingredients any easier to come by. (Supplied)
2 / 2
Japanese food has proved immensely popular in the Kingdom and across the Gulf — but that hasn’t made ingredients any easier to come by. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/652mb

Updated 20 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Tempura or teriyaki, Saudis crave Japanese food

  • Popularity ofJapanese cuisine is growing with many fusion-food restaurants popping up across the Kingdom
  • Not many original Japanese ingredients can be found, forcing enthusiasts to turn to restaurants
Updated 20 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

JEDDAH: There are no two ways about it: Saudi Arabia loves Japanese food. From deep-fried, inauthentic sushi rolls to the most delicate cuts of ootoro and salmon sashimi, you can find them all in the Kingdom.
Despite the popularity of Japanese cuisine, the availability of original ingredients in Saudi markets is sorely lacking, forcing enthusiasts of Japanese food to turn to restaurants for their fix.
While some ingredients — such as sushi rice, tofu and kombu — are available on and off, other ingredients such as wakame seaweed, bonito flakes and kewpie mayonnaise are much harder — if not impossible — to find.
Noura Alajmi, a home cook who often makes sushi, tempura and other delicacies, said she thinks the ingredients are not readily available because of Japanese food’s reputation for being hard to make.
“I wouldn’t call it difficult, I’d call it finicky maybe. It requires dedication and patience to make good Japanese food. But it’s not impossible, it’s doable,” she said.
Alajmi hopes to see miso paste, kombu, bonito flakes and other ingredients on Saudi supermarket shelves soon.
“I think there’s a market for it. People here love Japanese food, and home cooking is so in right now,” she said.
“But more than anything, I want Japanese ingredients in Saudi supermarkets so I can stop ordering them online and paying ridiculous shipping prices.”
The Kingdom’s history with Japanese food goes way back. In October 1985, Tokyo became the first Japanese restaurant in Saudi Arabia.
A favorite of many a Japanese ambassador, and widely known to serve the most authentic Japanese food in the Kingdom, Tokyo was the go-to place for Japanese food in Saudi Arabia.
But Japanese and Japanese-fusion restaurants have popped up all over the Kingdom, from quick and easy options such as Sushi Yoshi, Mee So Hungry and Samurai, to more sophisticated (and expensive) options such as Shogun, Okku and Nozomi.
Japanese food is just as popular elsewhere in the Gulf. Chef Masaharu Morimoto owns two restaurants in the Middle East: Morimoto Dubai and Morimoto Doha.
Chef Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, otherwise known as Nobu, also has two restaurants in Dubai and Doha. Rocky Aoki’s famous Benihana has an outlet in Kuwait and in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia even boasts a local sushi expert. Chef Khulood Olaqi, who is famous for her home-based business turned gourmet sushi restaurant, is renowned for being the first Saudi woman to open her own restaurant and run the kitchen herself.
Passionate home cooks aside, even restaurants sometimes have a hard time finding authentic Japanese ingredients in the region, often having to resort to local alternatives.
Akio Hayakawa, director of Fujiya restaurant in Dubai, said they work hard to ensure that most of what they use in the kitchen is sourced directly from Japan. 
He does resort to using some locally sourced items, but insists the food’s authenticity stays the same.
“We wanted to bring more authentic Japanese food to Dubai, but we have to adjust sometimes, like the soy sauce we use in Japan, for example. So we have to search for suitable alternatives,” he said.
Hayakawa lucked out, finding a local supplier for wagyu beef. But Olaqi — who often has to resort to frozen hamachi fish and tuna, and is still hunting for bonito flakes at her local supermarkets — has not found her golden ticket yet.
“There are so many ingredients that we don’t have: Bonito, wakame seaweed, yuzukosho, just to name a few. We can mostly make do with what’s available, but we need more options,” she said.
“I’d love to serve fresh ootoro. If I could find a supplier who could guarantee me fresh tuna, decently priced, I’d be so happy.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Shinzo Abe Arab Tour

Related

Saudi Arabia
Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s visit puts Saudi Arabia’s AlUla treasures in focus
Update
Saudi Arabia
Japan PM Shinzo Abe meets King Salman in Riyadh and crown prince in AlUla

Japan’s halal market ready for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL
Hala Tashkandi

Japan’s halal market ready for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020

Updated 24 min 10 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL Hala Tashkandi

JEDDAH: During Tokyo’s 2020 Olympic Games, Muslim athletes and tourists need not worry about finding halal food in Japan.
Since 2013, the number of halal restaurants has skyrocketed from four to 180, including fine-dining establishments that serve traditional Japanese dishes.
Muslim students are also being accommodated. In 2014, Kanda University of International Studies opened Shokujin cafeteria, which is certified by the Nippon Asia Halal Association.
And the popular chain Curry House CoCo Ichibanya opened its halal Akihabara branch in 2017.
The restaurant said: “As people of different religions and cultures visit Japan, we wanted to develop a restaurant where Muslims could enjoy meals free from concern.”
It added that although it was not easy to procure some ingredients, its experience with the halal Akihabara branch will enable them to expand further.
Japanese wagyu beef, which has become a hit in the Arab world due to its rich taste and tenderness, is also being served halal in its country of origin.
Halal Wagyu Yakiniku Panga in Tokyo’s Taito ward branched out of an already accomplished establishment to accommodate halal consumers and to grow the restaurant’s “food culture.”
Sung Gi Hong, director and manager of Panga, told Arab News where it all started: “My sister worked in Indonesia between 2015 and 2017, and when she asked her Muslim friends in Indonesia to come to Japan, they said there was nothing for them to eat because it’s difficult to find halal restaurants in Japan. When we heard this, we thought it was sad because when we travel we want to have local food, but Muslims who come to Japan have trouble finding places where they can eat.”
The restaurant chain has been running since 1999, and gained halal certification in 2015 from the Japan Halal Foundation. Hong said Panga attracts a large number of Muslim customers.
“A lot of people come to try our A5 Premium Wagyu Platter, as it allows them to enjoy a variety of different cuts of quality wagyu beef and sirloin steak,” added Hong.
Shinjuku Gyoen Ramen Ouka is another restaurant cooking halal dishes in one of Tokyo’s busiest areas.
“We serve halal and vegan options at Ramen Ouka to help promote mutual understanding,” owner Niuma Megumi Wachi told Arab News.
The restaurant features vegetarian and vegan ramen options for those who want to avoid the traditional pork-based broth.
Other halal outlets in Tokyo include Asakusa Sushi Ken, Sumiyakiya Halal Grill, Hanasaka Ji-san and KO-SO Cafe Biorise.

Topics: Shinzo Abe Arab Tour Japan Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Arabia
Japan PM Shinzo Abe’s visit puts Saudi Arabia’s AlUla treasures in focus
Update
Saudi Arabia
Japan PM Shinzo Abe meets King Salman in Riyadh and crown prince in AlUla

Latest updates

Tempura or teriyaki, Saudis crave Japanese food
No web, no jobs: Kashmiris board the ‘Internet Express’
Japan’s halal market ready for Tokyo Olympic Games 2020
Nomura Middle East head: Saudi-Japan business links to move beyond oil
How love of Arabic changed a Japanese man’s life

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.