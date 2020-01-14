You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey orders 176 soldiers detained over ties to cleric

Turkey orders 176 soldiers detained over ties to cleric

Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied any involvement in the attempted coup. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6aczm

Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey orders 176 soldiers detained over ties to cleric

  • The latest police operation was coordinated from the western city of Izmir
  • Six F-16 warplane pilots were among those set to be detained
Updated 7 sec ago
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish prosecutors on Tuesday ordered 176 soldiers detained over suspected links to the network that Ankara says was behind a coup attempt three-and-a-half years ago, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.
Suspected followers of US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen have been targeted in a sustained crackdown since a failed putsch in July 2016 in which some 250 people were killed. Operations against the network are still routine.
The latest police operation was coordinated from the western city of Izmir and targeted people in 49 provinces, Anadolu said. It said those facing arrest included 143 lieutenants, 97 of them serving, and 33 junior lieutenants, 11 of them serving.
Six F-16 warplane pilots were among those set to be detained, it added.
Gulen, who has lived in self-imposed exile in Pennsylvania since 1999, has denied any involvement in the attempted coup.
In the subsequent purge, around 80,000 people have been jailed pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others sacked or suspended from their jobs.
Turkey’s Western allies and rights groups have criticized the scale of the crackdown, while Ankara has defended the measures as a necessary response to the security threat.

Topics: Fethullah Gulen Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Turkey detains nearly 200 over Gulen links
Middle-East
Turkey orders detention of 133 military personnel over suspected Gulen links: Anadolu

US warns vessels transiting Gulf amid tensions with Iran

Updated 25 min 21 sec ago
AP

US warns vessels transiting Gulf amid tensions with Iran

  • Tensions have soared since the US airstrike earlier this month that killed General Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general
  • Vessels transiting the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz could encounter GPS interference or communications jamming
Updated 25 min 21 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: The United States on Tuesday warned of threats to commercial vessels in and around the Arabian Gulf in the wake of its confrontation with Iran.
Tensions have soared since the US airstrike earlier this month that killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general and the architect of its regional military activities. Iran responded by firing ballistic missiles at US troops in Iraq, without wounding anyone, and accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran, killing all 176 on board.
“Heightened military activity and increased political tensions in this region continue to pose serious threats to commercial vessels,” the US said in a maritime warning. “Associated with these threats is a potential for miscalculation or misidentification that could lead to aggressive actions.”
It said vessels transiting the Arabian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz — through which one-third of all oil traded by sea passes — could encounter GPS interference or communications jamming.
It said some vessels have reported communications from “unknown entities falsely claiming to be US or coalition warships.”
It said ships contacted by Iranian forces should identify themselves and say that they are proceeding in accordance with international law. It advised ships to refuse to allow Iranian forces to board but not to forcibly resist them, and to immediately contact the US Fifth Fleet.
Iran was accused of sabotaging oil tankers in the Arabian Gulf last year. It denied those allegations, but acknowledged seizing a British-flagged oil tanker in response to the impounding of an Iranian oil tanker by authorities in Gibraltar. The Iranian tanker was suspected of intending to violate sanctions to deliver oil to Syria, a close ally of Iran. Both ships were released weeks later.
The tensions are rooted in President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the US from Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and to impose “maximum” economic sanctions. The sanctions have devastated Iran’s economy.

Topics: shipping US Iran Arabian Gulf Gulf of Oman Strait of Hormuz

Related

Business & Economy
UAE sees no immediate risk to oil flow through Strait of Hormuz
Middle-East
Britain’s navy to accompany UK-flagged ships through Strait of Hormuz

Latest updates

Turkey orders 176 soldiers detained over ties to cleric
‘Hazardous’ air pollution halts Australian Open practice
US warns vessels transiting Gulf amid tensions with Iran
China trade surplus with US dropped 8.5% to $296bn in 2019
Japan views hydrogen and rechargeable batteries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.