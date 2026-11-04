BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Rodri has been ruled out of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid because of a hamstring injury.

Rodri was substituted at half-time of Barcelona’s 3-0 Champions League win over Aston Villa on Tuesday.

“Tests have confirmed a minor injury to his right hamstring,” said Barcelona in a statement on Wednesday.

“He will miss next Sunday’s match against Atletico Madrid. His exact recovery time will depend on how the injury develops.”

Rodrigo Hernández has undergone medical tests following the muscle discomfort he experienced during yesterday’s match against Aston Villa. The tests have confirmed a minor injury to his right hamstring. He will miss next Sunday’s match against Atlético Madrid. His exact recovery time will depend on how the injury develops. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 4, 2026

La Liga leaders Barcelona visit second-placed Atletico, the 30-year-old midfielder’s former side, looking to retain top spot.

Spanish media have reported Rodri could miss up to a month, which would rule him out of Spain’s Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England.

World Cup winners Spain have already reached the Nations League quarterfinals.