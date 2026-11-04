BARCELONA: Barcelona midfielder Rodri has been ruled out of Sunday’s La Liga clash with Atletico Madrid because of a hamstring injury.

Rodri was substituted at half-time of Barcelona’s 3-0 Champions League win over Aston Villa on Tuesday.

“Tests have confirmed a minor injury to his right hamstring,” said Barcelona in a statement on Wednesday.

“He will miss next Sunday’s match against Atletico Madrid. His exact recovery time will depend on how the injury develops.”

La Liga leaders Barcelona visit second-placed Atletico, the 30-year-old midfielder’s former side, looking to retain top spot.

Spanish media have reported Rodri could miss up to a month, which would rule him out of Spain’s Nations League matches against the Czech Republic and England.

World Cup winners Spain have already reached the Nations League quarterfinals.