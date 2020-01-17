You are here

  • Home
  • Libya strongman Haftar in Greece ahead of peace meeting

Libya strongman Haftar in Greece ahead of peace meeting

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, left, and Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar in Athens — days ahead of a peace conference in Berlin which Haftar and the head of Tripoli’s UN-recognized government are expected to attend. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bsv3q

Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Libya strongman Haftar in Greece ahead of peace meeting

  • Greece seeking to build ties with Haftar after the GNA signed a maritime and military cooperation deal with Turkey in November
  • Haftar thanked Vladimir Putin for his efforts to bring peace in Libya after Moscow announced that the Russian leader would attend Sunday’s conference
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

ATHENS: Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar was holding talks in Athens on Friday two days ahead of a peace conference in Berlin, which he and the head of Tripoli’s government Fayez Al-Sarraj are expected to attend.

Haftar thanked Vladimir Putin, his “dear friend,” for his efforts to bring peace in Libya after Moscow announced that the Russian leader would attend Sunday’s conference.

However, Russia’s acting foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said Haftar and Al-Sarraj could not even bear each other’s presence, let alone talk.

“So far ties between them are very tense, they don’t even want to be in the same room to say nothing of meeting each other,” Lavrov said.

World powers are trying to mediate a lasting cease-fire nine months after Haftar’s forces launched an assault on Tripoli, sparking fighting that has killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 fighters and displaced tens of thousands.

The UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash expressed his country's "unreserved support" for German efforts to find a solution and end to the Libyan conflict on Twitter on Friday.

An interim truce that came into force on Sunday has mostly held, despite accusations of violations from Haftar’s forces and the rival Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

Haftar walked away from cease-fire talks in Moscow on Monday, but German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas visited his eastern Libya stronghold of Benghazi on Thursday to persuade him to join the Berlin conference.

He flew to Athens on a surprise visit on Thursday, with Greece seeking to build ties with Haftar after the GNA signed a maritime and military cooperation deal with Turkey in November.

Athens is vehemently opposed to the contentious Turkish deal with Libya, which claims much of the Mediterranean for energy exploration in conflict with rival claims by Greece and Cyprus.

Haftar met Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and they were holding further talks on Friday. He is also set to meet Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Greece is seeking to take part in the Berlin talks but has yet to be invited.

Haftar agreed in principle on Thursday to go to Berlin after Al-Sarraj signalled he would be there.

But Sarraj, whose GNA did sign up to a permanent truce deal in Moscow, cast doubt over Haftar’s intentions after he refused to sign.

Meanwhile, protesters in eastern Libya entered the Zueitina oil terminal on Friday and announced its closure in response to calls by tribal leaders, a port engineer and witnesses told Reuters.

The tribal leaders are from eastern and southern Libya, areas controlled by military commander Khalifa Haftar. 

The state oil company, NOC, said the country's oil and gas industry should not be used as a "card for political bargaining".

However, the Zueitina engineer said "the terminal is still receiving oil and a tanker entered it today". Reuters could not verify whether exports had been halted and NOC was not immediately available for comment.

The tribal leaders on Thursday called for oil terminals to be shut and accused the internationally recognised government in Tripoli of using oil revenue to pay foreign fighters.

Scores of protesters erected a large tent outside the Zueitina terminal. They read a statement saying they planned to shut all oil terminals in eastern Libya.

The oil-rich North African state has been in turmoil since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi.

Numerous countries have since become involved — the GNA is backed by Turkey and Qatar, while Haftar has the support of neighboring Egypt as well as Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

The United Nations said the Berlin talks aim to end foreign interference and division over Libya.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take part and voiced support for truce efforts, the State Department said on Thursday.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Wednesday for firm support for the peace talks and asked for a halt in the fighting.

In a report to the Security Council he warned against “external interference,” saying it would “deepen the ongoing conflict and further complicate efforts to reach a clear international commitment to a peaceful resolution of the underlying crisis.”

The conference will aim to agree six points — including a permanent cease-fire, implementation of a much-violated UN arms embargo and a return to political efforts for peace, Guterres said.

Turkish troops have been deployed to support the GNA, while Russia, despite its denials, is suspected of supporting Haftar with weapons, money and mercenaries.

Some 11 countries and several international organizations are set to attend along with the Libyan parties.

The fighting has spurred a growing exodus of migrants, many embarking on rickety boats toward Italy.

Nearly 1,000 intercepted at sea have been forced to return to the war-ravaged country since January 1, mostly ending up in detention, the UN’s International Organization for Migration said on Tuesday.

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar Vladimir Putin

Related

Middle-East
Libya strongman Haftar in Athens for talks ahead of Berlin peace conference
Update
Middle-East
‘Putschist Haftar’ has ‘ran away’ from Moscow after Libya truce talks – Turkey’s Erdogan

Chances of ‘Berlin breakthrough’ in doubt after Turkish threat

Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Chances of ‘Berlin breakthrough’ in doubt after Turkish threat

  • Negotiations in Moscow break down amid increasing foreign involvement in conflict
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Turkish threats to “teach a lesson” to Libyan strongman Gen. Khalifa Haftar following a breakdown in Tuesday’s cease-fire talks in Moscow has cast serious doubt over the chances of a breakthrough in Berlin.

Hosted by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, this Sunday’s talks will bring together leaders of Libya’s warring parties, including Haftar and Fayez Al-Sarraj, head of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA). 

Officials from international organizations and a number of countries, including Turkey and Russia, will also attend.

The current conflict in Libya erupted in April 2019 when Haftar’s forces, based in the east of the country, launched a bid to seize the capital Tripoli.

The Berlin talks come just days after Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he “will not hesitate to teach a deserved lesson to the putschist Haftar” in response to his walkout of the Moscow talks. 

Turkish military advisers are already assisting GNA forces, and Erdogan has threatened a large-scale military intervention in the conflict.

The Berlin talks aim to introduce an arms embargo on the warring factions, both of which are supported by major regional and global players.

Jason Pack, nonresident fellow at the Middle East Institute and founder of Libya Analysis, said international involvement has increasingly become a major element of the conflict.

Outside powers, particularly Turkey and Russia — whose Wagner private military contractors are alleged to be supporting Haftar’s Libyan National Army on the frontlines — have now become very influential in the conflict, Pack added.

“Because drones, mercenaries and a whole range of technology are being supplied, it’s the patron who can provide those things that has all the leverage,” he told Arab News. 

This means that the involvement of international backers such as Russia and Turkey in the talks is a positive first step, he said.

But despite the importance of international assistance in the conflict, Al-Sarraj and Haftar can still act independently and in unpredictable ways, said NATO analyst Umberto Profazio. This, he added, is what went wrong in Moscow. 

And it threatens to derail the Berlin talks too. Whether they are successful is impossible to predict, but Profazio told Arab News that they represent perhaps the “last chance to avoid the escalation that risks plunging the entire region into a general confrontation.” 

The Berlin talks also present an unexpected opportunity for EU leaders to take a leading role in the negotiations, which has mainly been played by Russia and Turkey thus far.

However, France and Italy remain divided over Libya. France supports Haftar’s forces, while Italy is aligned with the GNA. 

Whether the EU players — who will both attend the Berlin talks — can act in a unified way will be worthy of attention.

But it is the Turkish stance, Profazio said, that should be watched most closely as the talks progress. 

Having already threatened Haftar, a breakdown in talks could mean direct involvement in the conflict, possibly paving the way for Turkey’s “nightmare scenario” — a general conflict pulling in regional and possibly global players.

Among all this maneuvering, the voice of the Libyan people appears to have been swept aside, said Noufal Abboud, executive director of the Nordic Center for Conflict Transformation.

“The Libyan people remain unrepresented, and continue to be either forced to leave their home country, or left to live in fear and misery,” he told Arab News.

Only by focusing on meeting the needs of the Libyan people can real peace be achieved, Abboud said, adding: “The cease-fire is just the beginning of building peace, not the end goal of it.”

Topics: Libya

Related

Middle-East
Libya strongman Haftar in Greece ahead of peace meeting
Middle-East
Turkey threatens to ‘teach lesson’ to Libya’s Haftar

Latest updates

Chances of ‘Berlin breakthrough’ in doubt after Turkish threat
Fashion’s bad boy Jean Paul Gaultier bids farewell to the catwalk
Iraqi security forces kill one protester, wound 25
German foreign ministry backtracks after sense of humor failure in trending tweet gaffe
Harvey Weinstein rape trial jury finalized — seven men, five women

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.