LONDON: US rapper Macklemore concluded his Free Palestine tour with a sold-out concert at London’s Wembley Arena on Friday, delivering a message of solidarity with Palestinians and calling on artists and audiences to speak out against the suffering in Gaza.

The Grammy-winning musician, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, performed before more than 12,500 fans, alongside a lineup of artists including Paloma Faith, Vic Mensa, Nemahsis, Aja Monet, Lucas Jones and Cure for Paranoia, The Independent reported.

“It was more uncomfortable for me to stay silent than to say something,” Macklemore told the crowd, referring to the controversy surrounding his removal from Ed Sheeran’s tour in September over his public comments in support of Palestinians.

“I don’t believe that saying something is courageous. I believe that saying something is human. And those children in Gaza are our children. There is no separation,” he added.

The London concert marked the final stop of a three-city tour that also included Dublin and Paris, with all proceeds going to organizations supporting Palestinians through humanitarian relief, medical care, education, advocacy and community initiatives.

The event also featured appearances by climate activist Greta Thunberg and actors Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, Javier Bardem and Cynthia Nixon, as well as The Strokes’ frontman Julian Casablancas. Some participated remotely.

Addressing opposition to the London concert from 50 members of Britain’s House of Lords, who had urged the government to ban the show, Macklemore said: “Regardless of what the 50 lords have to say, this is a story of equality for all human beings around this Earth.”

The rapper launched the tour in Dublin on Oct. 26, where he was joined by Irish singer Hozier, Belfast hip-hop trio Kneecap and folk band Beoga.

“(They are) two words that are rooted in love and liberation,” he told the Dublin audience, referring to the phrase “Free Palestine.”

He added: “Not against anybody, not divisive. Not a call for hatred but a call to recognize our shared humanity.”

The tour followed Macklemore’s removal from Sheeran’s concerts in September, a decision that prompted several supporting acts to withdraw in solidarity with the rapper.

Sheeran said the decision had been made by the tour promoter after venues threatened to cancel performances if Macklemore remained on the lineup.

“Macklemore coming off tour was the promoter’s decision, it was not mine,” Sheeran said in a statement at the time.

The British singer later addressed the controversy during a concert in Philadelphia, describing the situation as a debate about freedom of expression and expressing concern about venues seeking to approve artists’ remarks before performances.

Macklemore has been a vocal supporter of Palestinians, using his music and public appearances to draw attention to the war in Gaza. His 2024 protest song “Hind’s Hall,” named after a building occupied by pro-Palestinian student protesters at Columbia University, became one of the most prominent musical expressions of solidarity with Gaza during the conflict.