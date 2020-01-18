You are here

  • Home
  • Syrian rebels seen on plane to Tripoli are ‘mercenaries for GNA’: Libyan newspaper

Syrian rebels seen on plane to Tripoli are ‘mercenaries for GNA’: Libyan newspaper

A video has emerged showing dozens of what appear to be Syrian rebels on a plane headed to Libya where they will allegedly fight alongside the GNA, Libyan newspaper Al-Shahid claimed. (Photo: Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/24j2j

Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Syrian rebels seen on plane to Tripoli are ‘mercenaries for GNA’: Libyan newspaper

  • In the video, the men are on their way to Libya where they will reportedly fight as mercenaries for the GNA’s militias
  • 2,000 Syrian fighters have traveled to Libya from Turkey or will soon arrive in the war torn country to fight for the GNA, The Guardian reported
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A video has emerged showing dozens of what appear to be Syrian rebels on an Afriqiyah Airways plane headed to Libya where they will allegedly fight alongside the country’s Government of National Accord (GNA), Libyan newspaper Al-Shahid has claimed.
In the video, the men — three of whom were seen wearing military uniforms — are on their way to Libya where they will reportedly fight as mercenaries for the GNA’s militias.
On Wednesday, British newspaper The Guardian published an article suggesting that 2,000 Syrian fighters have traveled to Libya from Turkey or will soon arrive in the war torn country to fight for the GNA. The Guardian cited Syrian sources in all three countries.
The oil-rich north African state has been in turmoil since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising that overthrew and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi.
Haftar, who backs a rival administration in Libya’s east, launched a major military offensive to capture Tripoli in April 2019.
The military commander held talks in Athens on Friday, two days ahead of a peace conference in Berlin which he and the head of the GNA Fayez Al-Sarraj are expected to attend.

Topics: Libya Tripoli Libyan Government of National Accords (GNA) Khalifa Haftar Syria

Related

Middle-East
UN Libya mission ‘deeply concerned’ over disruption in oil production, urges restraint
Saudi Arabia
Saudi envoy receives Libyan ambassador to the UN

Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’

Updated 18 January 2020
AFP

Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’

  • “Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!” Trump tweeted
Updated 18 January 2020
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday warned Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, to be “very careful with his words.”
“The so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe,” Trump tweeted of Khamenei’s comments earlier Friday in Tehran.

According to Trump, Khamenei’s blistering speech, in which he attacked the “vicious” United States and described Britain, France and Germany as “America’s lackey’s,” was a mistake.
“Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!” Trump tweeted.

Topics: Donald Trump Iran

Latest updates

Syrian rebels seen on plane to Tripoli are ‘mercenaries for GNA’: Libyan newspaper
Trump warns Iran’s supreme leader to be ‘careful with his words’
From Syria to stardom: Zain Al-Rafeea sheds light on his Hollywood highlights
Regional label Les Benjamins makes its Paris Men’s Fashion Week debut
Yemen’s rival powers battle over banknotes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.