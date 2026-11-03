JERUSALEM: Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud party of trying to stage a “pogrom against democracy,” after the attorney general raised doubts about an investigation into suspected poll fraud involving Arab parties.

“In their distress, Likud and Netanyahu are trying to carry out a veritable pogrom against democracy and the rule of law. They are seeking to drag us all into a dangerous constitutional crisis,” he wrote in Hebrew on X.