LONDON: Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei met on Tuesday to strengthen ties between their countries across various sectors.

During their meeting at Istana Nurul Iman, Sultan Hassanal’s official residence in the capital, Bandar Seri Begawan, the rulers presided over the signing ceremony for a joint declaration that elevated ties to the status of strategic partnership, as well as an agreement on mutual visa exemptions for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports.

The leaders and their delegations also discussed ways in which cooperation between their countries might be enhanced in the fields of energy, manufacturing, mining, petrochemicals, food security and aquaculture, the Oman News Agency reported.

Officials signed several memorandums of understanding relating to the development of labor and human resources, healthcare cooperation, the economy and strategic planning, and agriculture and fisheries.

“This occasion carries special significance as it marks the first visit by a sultan of Oman to Brunei Darussalam,” Sultan Hassanal said during a speech at the meeting.

“This visit also symbolizes a friendship that has spanned over four decades, as the Sultanate of Oman was among the very first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Brunei following the restoration of our country’s full independence.”

Sultan Haitham said: “Oman is committed to enhancing its non-oil revenues and views Brunei Darussalam as a strategic gateway to the broader Asian markets.

“Likewise, Brunei Darussalam can benefit from Oman’s unique position as a hub connecting the Gulf, Middle East and Africa, creating a seamless flow of goods and expertise between our regions.”

Sultan Haitham visited China on Sunday and Monday, marking the first state visit to the country by an Omani sultan since diplomatic relations were established in 1978, 48 years ago. During his visit, he met the Chinese president, Xi Jinping, and premier, Li Qiang.