Grumbling Germans want refund over new compulsory receipt law

Many receipts are printed on paper that cannot be recycled. (AFP)
Updated 19 January 2020
AFP

  • German authorities hope to tighten their grip on money flows through businesses where a large proportion of payments happen in cash
FRANKFURT: In January, it became law in Germany that retailers must print a receipt for every last transaction in a bid to fight tax evasion, but shopkeepers, customers and industry groups are already bucking against the scheme.

“Small shops’ cash registers already have electronic chips that tax officials can read any time. Why should we go back to the old system?” asked Christian Koch, owner of Hammett, a specialist crime novel shop in Berlin.

“It’s a pain, of the 50 tickets I print each day I’ll throw 49 straight in the bin,” he added.

Even bakers selling rolls for a few dozen euro cents each must now print a receipt for every transaction — even when their customer doesn’t want one.

With their high numbers of small sales each day now generating reams of unwanted documentation, bakeries and snack stands are especially outraged by the change in the law.

“I’ve already emptied this once,” said a worker at Frankfurt sausage stand “Best Worscht in Town,” pointing to a bin overflowing with discarded slips of paper during the busy lunch hour trade.

“It’s a really stupid idea for the environment.”

Obligatory receipts were voted through in 2016, but the law slipped under the public radar until shortly before it came into effect on Jan. 1.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier asked Finance Minister Olaf Scholz to give up on the plans, especially because receipts printed on thermal paper cannot be recycled.

Since then, retailers’ federation HDE has also written to Scholz, asking him to exempt businesses that issue more than 500 receipts per day on average.

“That’s one receipt per minute for a shop open nine hours a day,” the group said in the document, seen by AFP.

Until now Scholz has resisted all such calls, saying the fight against tax evasion — estimated at around €10 billion by tax officials — must include preventing shops and restaurants from failing to record transactions properly.

“I don’t think small shops are really trying to get out of paying their taxes,” said Sarah, a shopper at Hammett.

“They should worry more about people like Amazon, make them pay their taxes in Germany,” she added.

German authorities hope to tighten their grip on money flows through businesses where a large proportion of payments happen in cash, making them more open to tax fraud.

In Berlin, retailers are legally required to install tamper-proof cash registers by October, and many have yet to make the switch.

“It costs close to €1,000 ($1,110) per device, and a lot more if you have to buy a new one,” trades association ZDH told AFP.

That represents a “prohibitive” cost for retailers, especially those like a chain of bakeries with 30 or 40 branches, for example, it added.

The finance ministry retorts that Austria, Italy, Portugal and other European countries get along just fine with obligatory receipts.

But the HDE notes that France plans to gradually phase out the requirement — except in cases where customers explicitly request a paper record.

Topics: Germany FRANKFURT

Dubai rents may be bottoming out as ‘green shoots’ appear

Updated 20 January 2020
Arab News

  • An estimated 45,000 homes were completed in Dubai in 2019 according to Chesterton estimates
LONDON: Confidence may be returning to Dubai property despite a bloated market for off-plan homes, according to a report from Chestertons, the real estate broker.

Although apartment and villa sales prices were down 2 percent and 3 percent respectively in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to the previous quarter, rental rates are stabilizing.

But supply issues continue to represent the biggest challenge facing the market, with 45,000 new units completed in 2019 and that expected to double this year.

“The Dubai residential market in Q4 2019 is alluding to a more positive outlook for 2020 thanks to the slowdown of sales price declines and the leveling of rental rates,” said Chris Hobden, of Chestertons MENA. “This does, however, have to be tempered by the volume of new units scheduled for delivery in 2020, which makes the short-term recovery of prices in the emirate unlikely.”

In the rental market, no movement was witnessed in the fourth quarter with the market supported by a draft law which would fix rental rates for three years upon the signing of a contract. 

“To ensure high occupancy in 2020, landlords will have to be realistic in the face of tough market conditions. The incentives previously offered to tenants, such as rent-free periods, multiple cheques and short-term leases, will continue, with an increase in tenant demand for monthly direct debit payments also likely” added Hobden.

Topics: Dubai Dubai property

