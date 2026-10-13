KABUL: For years, Afghans have faced barriers to travel — closed embassies, limited visas, and a shrinking list of countries that they could visit. Saudi Arabia’s recent change to Umrah entry rules has opened a door that many thought was shut.

For pilgrims, it is a spiritual journey made simpler. For families brought apart by wars and the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, it is a chance for reunions. For young couples, it is a new way to begin a marriage. And for tour operators, a long-awaited upturn in business.

“This year is much better compared to the past,” said Sayed Malook Pasarly, manager at Ar-Rahman Travel and Umrah Service in Kabul, who has worked in the industry for more than a decade.

“People are happy now, very happy, about this process and the ease with the visa system.”

In late July, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched a one-year Umrah visa allowing visitors to enter the Kingdom multiple times if they travel on packages from approved agents.

Before the changes, the only option was a single-entry permit valid for 90 days. In Afghanistan, logistical challenges meant many people waited months, sometimes years, for the chance to make the journey.

The immediate result of the new rules has been a surge in Umrah travel — and a wave of gratitude among Afghans who once thought the journey was out of reach.

“The process of issuing the visa is much easier and better. Before it was a limited system for each travel agency, but now it is open for all travel companies.”

One of the most unexpected developments coming with the new visa rules is a shift in how some Afghan couples choose to tie the knot.

Wahid Zazai, manager of King Global Travel and Tourism in Kabul, has seen a growing number of young couples booking Umrah packages to read their vows at Masjid Al-Haram rather than traditional lavish wedding ceremonies at home.

“Last week, we had two couples from Parwan province,” Zazai said. “They wanted to go to Umrah and get married there. When they return, they will make a small ceremony, and that is their wedding party.”

The trend is also driven by cost. A wedding in Kabul’s fancier halls can easily exceed $15,000. An Umrah trip for the couple and their parents can be around $7,000.

“It is easier, better, and cheaper,” Zazai said. “This culture is getting stronger.”

Despite higher airfares — a round trip to Saudi Arabia now costs about $800, up from $400 several years ago — Afghans are traveling in greater numbers than ever, especially Afghan seniors.

“Afghans are going more than before to Umrah,” said Zazai, whose company is not only preparing small family packages but also ones for groups of dozens of travelers.

“Younger Afghans are fewer ... The majority are older ones.”

Mohammad Rasol, 48, who is preparing to travel soon, said the new visa system had made everything quicker.

“Now, it is easier,” he said. “I applied, and within a week I had the good news.”

For Gul Marjan Hakimi, 50, a fellow pilgrim who will be traveling with his wife, the whole process is now also very “smooth,” he said.

“The visa is for a full year, so we can go again, if God gives us the chance.”