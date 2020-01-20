You are here

Erdogan says Turkey not yet sent troops to Libya, only advisers

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) looks on as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) walks past prior a family picture during a Peace summit on Libya at the Chancellery in Berlin, on January 19, 2020. (AFP)
  • Last week, Erdogan had said Turkey has begun sending troops to Tripoli
  • Said Ankara had only deployed military advisers and trainers so far
ANKARA: Turkey has not yet sent any troops into Libya, President Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Monday, adding that Ankara had only deployed military advisers and trainers so far.
Last week, Erdogan had said Turkey has begun sending troops to Tripoli. He has also previously said Ankara would deploy troops.
Speaking to reporters on a flight back from a Libya summit in Berlin, Erdogan said Turkey’s efforts at the summit had set the groundwork for a cease-fire between the warring parties, according to broadcaster NTV. He added that Turkey’s presence in the North African country increased hopes for peace.

Topics: Middle East President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey Libya

Lebanon president to chair crisis talks over weekend violence

Updated 20 January 2020
Lebanon president to chair crisis talks over weekend violence

  • The meeting will touch on “security developments” in the country
  • Lebanon has been without a government since outgoing prime minister Saad Hariri resigned on October 29
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s under-fire president is set to meet Monday with top security officials to discuss rare violence over the weekend that left hundreds wounded in the protest-hit country.

Michel Aoun will be joined by the care-taker ministers of the interior and defense as well as the chiefs of the military and security agencies in the early afternoon, his office said in a statement.

The meeting will touch on “security developments” in a country rocked since October 17 by unprecedented protests against a political class deemed incompetent, corrupt and responsible for an ever-deepening economic crisis.

It will also address “measures that need to be taken to preserve peace and stability,” the state-run National News agency (NNA) reported.

Demonstrators at the weekend lobbed stones, firecrackers and street signs at riot police, who fired tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a flashpoint road near parliament.

Over the most violent weekend in three months of street protests, some 530 were wounded on both sides, according to a toll compiled by AFP from figures provided by the Red Cross and Civil Defense.

Lawyers and rights groups have condemned the “excessive” and “brutal” use of force by security forces.

Human Rights Watch accused riot police of “launching tear gas canisters at protesters’ heads, firing rubber bullets in their eyes and attacking people at hospitals and a mosque.”

Internal Security Forces, for their part, have urged demonstrators to abstain from assaulting riot police and damaging public or private property.
Protesters had called for a week of “anger” over the political leadership’s failure to form a new government even as the debt-ridden country sinks deeper into a financial crisis.

Lebanon has been without a government since outgoing prime minister Saad Hariri resigned on October 29 in the face of popular pressure.

Political factions agreed on December 19 to appoint former education minister Hassan Diab as the new premier but have since squabbled over ministerial posts and portfolios.

Protesters have demanded a new government be comprised solely of independent experts, and exclude all established political parties.

The United Nations’ envoy to Lebanon pinned the blame for the violence on politicians.

“Anger of the people is understandable, but it is different from vandalism of political manipulators, that must be stopped,” Jan Kubis wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Topics: lebanon protests

