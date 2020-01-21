You are here

  • Home
  • Frustration mounting over dual exchange rates in Lebanon

Frustration mounting over dual exchange rates in Lebanon

Depositors had withdrawn their deposits from banks at the start of the crisis and kept them at home, says money changer. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/watcd

Updated 21 January 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Frustration mounting over dual exchange rates in Lebanon

  • Anger directed at money changers as well as banks over accusations of profiteering
Updated 21 January 2020
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: As banks have rationed working with dollars, refrained from exchanging Lebanese pounds into the US currency and vice versa, and decreased cash flow to customers, the Lebanese money changers’ market has recovered and there are now two exchange rates for the dollar.

The first is the official rate adopted by banks, and is stable at 1,517 Lebanese pounds. The second is controlled by supply and demand, and has led the dollar to reach 2,500 Lebanese pounds due to lack of optimism over the country’s ability to overcome the economic and political crisis it has been facing for more than three months.

“Some people are exchanging money without a license. They collect capital from each other, trade in dollars and collect daily profits of up to 1 million Lebanese pounds,” Mahmoud Murad, head of the Syndicate of Money Changers, told Arab News.

“I’ve submitted a complaint against those 20 days ago to the Central Bank and the judiciary. I’m waiting for the investigation’s results. Those people … must be prosecuted and referred to the anti-money laundering department.”

Some money changers told Arab News off the record that large quantities of money are being shipped unlawfully to Lebanon on board private planes.

“Licensed money changers have no limit in regards to bringing foreign currencies into the country,” said Murad.

“The Central Bank obliged us to present detailed reports on all our operations every Monday and Tuesday, particularly in light of accusations that money changers raise the dollar exchange rate at the beginning of the week and lower it by the end of the week to make profits by controlling the price of the dollar,” he added.

“Depositors had withdrawn their deposits from banks at the start of the crisis and kept them at home. The Central Bank estimated them at $3 billion,” Murad said.

“They resort to transferring them to the Lebanese pound according to the market price. We shouldn’t be accused of controlling the dollar’s price.”

Popular anger has been directed at money changers as well as banks. “The Syndicate of Money Changers asked caretaker Interior Minister Raya Al-Hassan to provide money changers with security personnel to protect them just like the banks, but she said there’s a shortage of personnel,” said Murad.

“We’re having to resort to private security agencies. We have the right to carry a licensed weapon, but doing that might implicate changers in crimes.”
 

Topics: Lebanon

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon president to chair crisis talks over weekend violence
Middle-East
Israel starts to install sensors along Lebanon border

Davos 2020: Ministers, top executives in Saudi delegation to WEF

Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum, center, his wife Hilde, left, and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are seated during the opening session of the 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. (AP)
Updated 21 January 2020
Frank Kane

Davos 2020: Ministers, top executives in Saudi delegation to WEF

  • A large KSA contingent comprising 55 senior figures will be attending the WEF in Davos
  • Around 3,000 leaders from business, public policy, culture and technology will be in attendance
Updated 21 January 2020
Frank Kane

DAVOS: Some 3,000 leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, culture and technology are due to arrive in the Alpine town of Davos for the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF), which begins on Tuesday.

The meeting this year — under the theme “stakeholders for a cohesive and sustainable world” — is the 50th time the annual meeting has been held in the Swiss resort, but it comes at a time of growing global tensions over climate change and geopolitical confrontation.

Last week, the WEF published its annual global risk report, one of the gloomiest ever, with global experts concerned about accelerating environmental damage and potential political flashpoints in several parts of the world.

Saudi Arabia is sending a top-level delegation to the meeting, headed by Dr. Ibrahim bin Abdulaziz Al-Assaf, Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet, with some 55 senior figures.

They include ministers and senior executives from industry, finance and the economy, in addition to many other Saudi participants attending for bilateral meetings and support roles, as well as the event’s legendary networking.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will attend his first WEF annual meeting since he was named energy minister last year. Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman will also attend.

Amin Nasser, CEO of Saudi Aramco, will attend for the first time as head of a publicly listed company following the oil giant’s successful initial public offering (IPO) last year.

Relations between Saudi Arabia and the WEF have grown stronger as the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 strategy has accelerated.

Later this year, Riyadh will play host to a meeting of the WEF under the banner of the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the brainchild of Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and executive chairman.

“On the eve of its G20 presidency, we welcome the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia … to shape those technologies in a way that serves society,” Schwab said.

In contrast with the strong participation from Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, notably the UAE, Iran has pulled out of the meeting altogether because of the heightened political tensions in the region following the killing of the country’s top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a US strike earlier this month.

President Donald Trump is leading a big American delegation to the event, the second time he has attended Davos since moving into the White House, having missed last year. He is due to deliver a keynote address on the opening day of the meeting.

Climate change and its consequences look certain to be a big topic in snowy Davos, where the temperature rarely rises above freezing.

Greta Thunberg, the young environmental campaigner, is also taking part in sessions, including one on “averting a climate apocalypse.”

She has hiked over the Alps to get to Davos, having pledged not to use environmentally damaging public transport.

Davos 2020 is split across seven key themes: Healthy futures, how to save the planet, better business, beyond geopolitics, technology for good, fairer economies, and society and the future of work.

On climate change, the WEF said: “The Earth is getting hotter, the ice is melting, the oceans are rising, and they’re filling up with plastic. We’re losing species, building up greenhouse gases, and running out of time. It’s easy to feel downhearted.”

On rising geopolitical tensions, it added: “We need to move from geopolitics and international competition to a default of consummate global collaboration. Nations are going to have to change.”

In an effort to change the event’s image as a showy gathering of the global elite, often traveling in helicopters and limousines to the Alpine resort, the WEF has offered to pay half of the first-class rail fare from anywhere in the world to Davos.

 

Topics: World Economic Forum (WEF) Davos 2020 Saudi Arabia Editor’s Choice Vision2030 Vision 2030 WEF WEF 2020

Related

Business & Economy
Hungry Davos attendees to sample Saudi delicacies at Misk cafe

Latest updates

Davos 2020: Ministers, top executives in Saudi delegation to WEF
Davos mattered once; it can matter again
Can Davos masters of the universe save the planet?
Saudi Arabia participates in GCC archaeology exhibition
Startup of the Week: A Saudi Eco-friendly food waste startup brings value-added benefits

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.