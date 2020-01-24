You are here

  • Home
  • Prince Charles calls for ‘freedom, justice, equality’ for Palestinians during Bethlehem visit

Prince Charles calls for ‘freedom, justice, equality’ for Palestinians during Bethlehem visit

1 / 5
Britain's Prince Charles arrives to visit Omar mosque in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (AFP)
2 / 5
Britain's Prince Charles visits Omar mosque in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (AFP)
3 / 5
Britain's Prince Charles visits Omar mosque in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. (AFP)
4 / 5
Charles signed the Mosque of Omar visitor book in English and in Arabic. (Twitter: @ClarenceHouse)
5 / 5
Prince Charles also met with President Mahmoud Abbas, who thanked the UK for its support of the Palestinian people. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5ca3k

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Prince Charles calls for ‘freedom, justice, equality’ for Palestinians during Bethlehem visit

  • ‘Dearest wish’ expressed during first visit to Israeli-occupied territories
  • Charles visited Mosque of Omar and Church of the Nativity
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Prince of Wales on Friday said it is his “dearest wish” that the Palestinian people receive “freedom, justice and equality.”

Prince Charles, speaking in the city of Bethlehem during a historic first trip to the occupied Palestinian territories, added that he will “pray for a just and lasting peace” in the Middle East.

He said he had been “struck by the energy, warmth and remarkable generosity of the Palestinian people.”

His words of hope for Palestinians come at a time when US President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited Middle East peace plan, which is heavily tipped to favor Israel.

“It breaks my heart, therefore, that we should continue to see so much suffering and division,” Prince Charles said.

“No-one arriving in Bethlehem today could miss the signs of continued hardship and the situation you face, and I can only join you, and all communities, in your prayers for a just and lasting peace,” he added.

“We must pursue this cause with faith and determination, striving to heal the wounds which have caused such pain.”

The prince visited the Mosque of Omar, named after the caliph who conquered Jerusalem in 637 AD but ensured that Christians would be allowed to continue to worship. Charles signed the visitor book in English and in Arabic.

 

 

He also toured the Church of the Nativity, built on the site reported to be the birthplace of Jesus.

Having visited both places of worship, Prince Charles said Bethlehem encapsulates the “vital co-existence between Christians and Muslims.”

The city’s governor said after the prince’s visit: “The strongest message from Bethlehem is that we are proud as Palestinians, Muslims and Christians, to live here together.”

He added that the prince was “very interested” in every detail of the mosque and “asked about the poor people, how we can help them.”

Prince Charles also met with President Mahmoud Abbas, who thanked the UK for its help in building state institutions, and its assistance to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Abbas also thanked the UK for accepting the two-state solution.

“Our hope in the near future is that Britain recognizes the State of Palestine, because we’ve heard that the British Parliament recommended this to the government. So we hope that this will happen,” he said.

 

Topics: Middle East Prince Charles UK Bethlehem Palestine Mahmoud Abbas

Related

Middle-East
Prince Charles to meet Palestinian president Abbas in Bethlehem
Middle-East
Netanyahu’s son calls for UK diplomats to be kicked out of Israel ahead of Prince Charles visit

Kuwait summons Iran envoy over Soleimani killing claim

Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Kuwait summons Iran envoy over Soleimani killing claim

  • Al-Jarallah told the ambassador, Mohammed Irani, that Kuwait had already denied any role in the deadly attack in Baghdad
  • He said such a claim “risks damaging relations” between Kuwait and Iran
Updated 41 min 55 sec ago
AFP

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait’s foreign ministry summoned Iran’s ambassador Friday after a high-level Iranian official implicated the country in the US drone attack that killed top general Qassem Soleimani, official news agency KUNA reported.
Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah expressed Kuwait’s “amazement” at the claim that one of its air bases had been among those used to carry out the January 3 attack, KUNA said.
It said he was referring to a statement by Brig.-General Amirali Hajjizadeh, aerospace commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.
“MQ-9 UAVs (drones) were flying in the region (at the time of the attack) that had mostly taken off from Kuwait’s Ali Al-Salem” base, Hajjizadeh told Iranian state television Thursday.
Al-Jarallah told the ambassador, Mohammed Irani, that Kuwait had already denied any role in the deadly attack in Baghdad.
He said such a claim “risks damaging relations” between Kuwait and Iran.
Soleimani had been at the center of power-broking in the region for two decades as chief of Iran’s external operations Quds Force of the elite Revolutionary Guards.

Topics: Qassem Soleimani Soleimani death Kuwait

Related

Middle-East
Trump gives dramatic account of Soleimani’s last minutes before death: CNN
Middle-East
Soleimani’s successor faces same fate if he kills Americans Iran warned

Latest updates

US confirms second case of China virus, UK clears 14 tested
Prince Charles calls for ‘freedom, justice, equality’ for Palestinians during Bethlehem visit
Amnesty International welcomes ICJ ruling on Myanmar and Rohingya treatment
Kuwait summons Iran envoy over Soleimani killing claim
Wuhan to follow Beijing’s SARS treatment model in new coronavirus control

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.