Electronic Trade and Retail Association OK’d in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmed Al-Rajhi has approved the establishment of the Electronic Trade and Retail Association, which is the first private community association. The association aims to develop scientific thought and educate the community about the concept of electronic commerce as well as developing and guiding websites and electronic platforms and preparing them for the practice of electronic commerce.
The association’s headquarters will be in Riyadh. It will be under the supervision of the ministry’s trade and investment department.
