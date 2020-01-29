You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey’s democratic credentials under the spotlight

Turkey’s democratic credentials under the spotlight

Members of Turkish forces guard in Aliaga, Izmir province, western Turkey. (AP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vf3mx

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey’s democratic credentials under the spotlight

  • Analysts urge world community to highlight crackdown on freedoms
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The fifth hearing of the Gezi Park protests trial resumed on Tuesday, on the same day as the third Universal Periodic Review of Turkey began before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Analysts called on international organizations to highlight the crackdown on human rights and press freedom in the country.
On Tuesday, 16 critical voices from Turkish civil society, including businessman-philanthropist Osman Kavala, faced life in prison for “attempting to overthrow the government or partially or wholly prevent its functions” as they were accused of playing a role in Gezi Park protests.
In 2013, around 3.6 million people attended the protests in 80 cities across Turkey, according to official statistics.
The trial is seen as part of systematic moves by the Turkish government to restrict civil society and human rights defenders in the country by continuously accusing them of links to terror groups.
Before the trial, Amnesty International’s Turkey campaigner, Milena Buyum, said: “This prosecution is a shameful attempt to silence independent civil society, and part of a wider ongoing crackdown on human rights defenders. Osman Kavala should not have spent a single minute behind bars let alone more than two years in pre-trial detention.”
However, the court refused to release Kavala. The hearing was delayed until Feb. 18. A request for a recusal was also rejected.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) had ruled that Kavala and Selahattin Demirtas — the former leader of pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP) and a staunch opponent of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — should be immediately released as they had already faced prolonged and arbitrary detention in violation of the European Convention on Human Rights.
The ECHR ruled: “Any continuation of (Osman Kavala’s) pre-trial detention in the present case will entail a prolongation of the violation of Article 5/1 and of Article 18.”
The judicial campaign against the 16 defendants has mostly been justified through anti-terror laws, laws against associations, public order legislation or defamatory accusations on the grounds of “propagandizing for a terror organization” or “insulting the president.”
During the Universal Periodic Review in Geneva, that will continue until Jan 30, an official from the Turkish delegation claimed “everyone has a right to hold demonstrations” in Turkey. However, evidence suggests this is not the case. For instance, according to the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey, since November 2016, all demonstrations have been banned in Turkey’s eastern city of Van.
The 2016 failed coup attempt also provided a pretext for the government to increase its repressive measures against dissidents.
In the post-coup period, many opposition journalists, politicians and activists were detained and prosecuted on vague charges and in defiance of international human rights conventions that the country is obliged to abide by.

FASTFACT

The 2016 failed coup attempt provided a pretext for the government to increase its repressive measures against dissidents.

EuroMed Rights, a human rights network, gave an exclusive interview to Arab News, saying that since the Gezi Park protests, an erosion of basic human rights and fundamental freedoms had been observed in Turkey.
“Today, the judiciary clearly aims to rewrite the events of 2013 as a conspiracy against the government. The hearing against Osman Kavala is an example among others,” an official from EuroMed Rights said.
According to EuroMed Rights, civil society in Turkey today is under constant pressure, and the space available for civic engagement is shrinking, as associations are now compelled to report information about their members — ID numbers, names, occupations — to the Ministry of Interior.
“The two-year-long state of emergency and law no. 7145 (July 2018) intended, among others, to ban protests, public assemblies and restrict movement are in total contradiction with articles 19, 23 and 34 of the Turkish constitution. Such decisions seek to isolate organizations and human rights defenders by criminalizing engagement with independent associations,” the official said.
He added: “A strong and independent civil society is the sign of a healthy democracy where citizens can engage with society through independent organizations. A government that weakens civil society willingly decides to remove a diversity of voices from the democratic debate.”
The official from EuroMed Rights also said that, by denying citizens the right to associate, the authorities threatened civil society, which cannot hold the government accountable for decisions and cannot act as an intermediary between the citizens and their representatives.
Experts called on the EU, the Council of Europe and the UN to put pressure on the Turkish government to bring the country back towards international standards.
“This is the only way to ensure the people in Turkey do not see their rights abused,” the EuroMed Rights official added.

Topics: Turkey Ankara

Related

Middle-East
Outspoken Iranian rapper Amir Tataloo arrested in Turkey
Media
Hackers acting in Turkey’s interests believed to be behind recent cyberattacks

Egyptian ‘super dad’ saves girl in train terror

People wait to board a train in Cairo, Egypt. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMED

Egyptian ‘super dad’ saves girl in train terror

  • Social media users posted a picture of the father, believed to be Haggag Ibrahim, a resident of Abu Haggag in Sharqiya governorate
Updated 10 min 35 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMED

CAIRO: An Egyptian father dubbed a “super dad” saved his daughter from almost certain death after she stepped into the path of a speeding train.
The incident, which left onlookers stunned, took place after the pair disembarked from a train in the coastal city of Ismailia. Instead of leaving via the platform exit, however, the father and daughter walked across the tracks to take another train.
As the father turned to get his luggage from the platform, he heard his daughter’s screams. The young girl had wandered too close to an approaching train. With hardly any space between the speeding train and the platform, the man’s only option was to hug his daughter close to protect her.
Terrified passengers looked on helplessly, while some prayed aloud. The girl is believed to have fainted with shock.


Ahmed Akef, who captured the incident on a video that went viral in Egypt, said he heard screams. “It was one o’clock. I saw a man save a girl from certain death.”
Ismailia train supervisor Yasser Abdel-Hamid said the girl’s shouts had alerted her father, who jumped to save her.
However, Abdel-Hamid criticized social media descriptions of the man as a “super dad,” saying the pair had risked their lives by crossing the tracks.
Rail authorities are investigating and will view security camera footage of the incident, he said.
Social media users posted a picture of the father, believed to be Haggag Ibrahim, a resident of Abu Haggag in Sharqiya governorate. Ibrahim has so far refused to talk to the media.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Ancient voice: Scientists recreate sound of Egyptian mummy
Saudi Arabia
Taste of kindness as tweet saves Saudi restaurant owner from jail

Latest updates

Turkey’s democratic credentials under the spotlight
Egyptian ‘super dad’ saves girl in train terror
Climate change inspires prestigious Saudi art exhibition
Saudi justice minister appoints first woman to senior position at alimony fund
Riyadh property market swells as mortgages surge 250%

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.